NEW ALBANY — Court dates are now set for a woman charged with seven felonies for a crash March 7 in Floyd County that killed four.
Charges were filed Monday against Taylor Barefoot, 31; she faces six level 4 felonies for OWI causing death and a level 5 felony for involuntary manslaughter.
She appeared for an initial hearing Tuesday in Floyd County Circuit Court, where her bond was set at $500,000, 10% allowed for release; she has posted bail and been released. Barefoot has pretrial conferences set for May 26, June 2 and Oct. 8, with a jury trial scheduled for Oct. 19.
Court records show police responded at 9:21 p.m. March 7 to the crash between the 4.0 and 5.0 mile markers on Interstate 265 in Floyd County. Investigation showed that Taylor had been driving the wrong way in the westbound lane when she hit a car driven by Taylor Cole, who later died from her injuries, along with passengers Leah Onstott-Dunn and a juvenile. Cole was also pregnant at the time of crash; Barefoot is charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of the fetus.
Whole blood taken from Barefoot and tested by the Indiana State Department of Toxicology showed she had an alcohol equivalent concentration of .30; the legal blood-alcohol content limit to drive in Indiana .08.
