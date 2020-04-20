NEW ALBANY — A Louisville woman has been charged with seven felonies after police say she caused a crash on Interstate 265 in Floyd County in March killing four.
Taylor A. Barefoot, 31, is charged with six level 4 felonies for OWI causing death — three of which include that she had an Alcohol Concentration Equivalent of .08 or more — and a level 5 felony for involuntary manslaughter for the death of a fetus. A warrant for her arrest was requested Monday by the Floyd County Prosecutor's Office.
"This is a case we intend to fully prosecute and as with all OWIs in Floyd County, we are taking this case seriously," Floyd County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Chris Lane said during a news conference Monday outside the courthouse.
Court records show Indiana State Police responded at 9:21 p.m. March 7 to a multi-vehicle crash between the 4.0 and 5.0 mile markers on Interstate 265 in Floyd County. On arrival, they located the two vehicles with extensive front end damage, consistent with a head-on collision.
Police say Barefoot had been driving the wrong way west on the interstate when the Kia SUV she was driving collided with a Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Taylor Cole. Cole and adult front-seat passenger, Leah Onstott-Dunn, were extricated from the car and transported by ambulance to University of Louisville Hospital where they were later pronounced dead from their injuries. There were also two juveniles in the backseat of Cole's car — both were transported to Norton Children's Hospital where one juvenile later died and the other was reported to be in stable condition.
Barefoot, who had been the driver and sole occupant of the SUV, admitted to police she had been drinking that night and exhibited signs of intoxication — "slurred speech and bloodshot, glassy eyes," according to court records. She was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital for her injuries.
An autopsy performed on Cole March 9 revealed that she had been pregnant at the time of the crash.
Barefoot's blood was taken for testing after the crash and on April 9, the Indiana State Department of Toxicology reported that her Alcohol Concentration Equivalent had been .30, plus or minus .021 grams per 100 milliliters of whole blood.
Also during the news conference, Lane thanked all responding agencies, which included Clarksville Police, and EMS workers.
"It was an amazing job by all of them," he said. "I want to thank them for that."
