JEFFERSONVILLE — A Sellersburg woman was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for multiple neglect charges filed last week, after police say she left her children alone and went to Tennessee.
Ashley D. Kern, 36, was charged with three level 6 felonies for neglect of a dependent, related to her children who are all under 15 years old. On Sunday, Sept. 1, police checked on her house at Railroad Street in Henryville after receiving a tip that she had left her children alone and had told them not to open the door for officers.
One child told police Kern had left that morning, later admitting it had been the previous day, and that he didn't know where she was. In the home, police found drug paraphernalia including a fabric softener bottle full of syringes and a tourniquet.
Kern later told police she had just been gone part of that Sunday, saying she had gone to a friend's house to use a computer for school. She later said she had gone to Tennessee, but just on Sunday and said she and others had gone to have a drink and then drove straight back to Indiana.
Charges were filed Sept. 10 and a warrant issued Sept. 13, which was served Tuesday during an initial hearing in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4. A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf and bond set at $5,000 cash only. Kern has initial hearings set for Oct. 16 and Feb. 5 with a jury trial scheduled for March 3 at 9 a.m.
