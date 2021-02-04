JEFFERSONVILLE — Authorities have confirmed that a woman and dog died in a Jeffersonville house fire Monday, however the woman's identity has not been released.
More than 26 firefighters responded just after 10:30 p.m. Monday to a report of a fire in the 800 block of Pratt Street in Jeffersonville. On arrival they found heavy fire coming from the windows and doors, Jeffersonville Fire Sgt. Justin Ames said.
Crews searching the home found a woman who was unresponsive, police later confirmed that she was dead; an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday. A second adult at the home at the time was not injured, Ames said.
The fire was under control in less than 35 minutes but it quickly gutted the entire structure. Ames said wind may have contributed to the quick spread of the fire as well as the house being small with plenty of open space inside for the fire to move.
