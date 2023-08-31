SELLERSBURG - Indiana State Police are investigating a police shooting that occurred overnight from Wednesday in Thursday in Sellersburg.
ISP said the shooting happened after a female fired multiple shots from her residence and then retreated back into the home.
The incident started around 10 p.m. on Wednesday evening. Crime scene tape and ISP vehicles were observed at the scene by the News and Tribune on Thursday morning.
Police said a neighbor called 911 on Wednesday evening about gunshots coming from a home in the 200 block of Liam Noble Circle. When Sellersburg Police arrived the heard gunshots coming from the back of the home, set up a perimeter and called other law enforcement for backup.
When police contacted the female she closed the garage door, refused commands to put down any weapons and wouldn't leave the house. Later on police saw the female walking on the back deck of the home with a handgun.
Police said the woman appeared intoxicated.
ISP and Southeast Regional SWAT Team crisis negotiators arrived at the scene but police said the woman wouldn't put down the weapon or leave the home.
Police used various methods to contact the woman and eventually attempted to open a door to enter the home.
As they attempted to open the door the suspect fired at the officers.
ISP said a member of the Southeast Regional SWAT team returned fire and struck the suspect.
Officers rendered aid to the suspect ands he was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital.
She is in critical, but stable, condition following surgery.
No police were hurt as part of the incident and police haven't released the identify of the woman at this time.
