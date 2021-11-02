News and Tribune

NEW ALBANY — A woman suffered a non-life threatening injury Tuesday morning after being shot with a ricocheting bullet inside of Bob Evans restaurant in New Albany. 

According to the New Albany Police Department, the woman apparently sat on her purse while in a bathroom at the restaurant, causing the gun inside the purse to fire. 

The bullet ricocheted and struck her. She suffered a slight injury. 

No other details about the incident were immediately available. 

