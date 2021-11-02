NEW ALBANY — A woman suffered a non-life threatening injury Tuesday morning after being shot with a ricocheting bullet inside of Bob Evans restaurant in New Albany.
According to the New Albany Police Department, the woman apparently sat on her purse while in a bathroom at the restaurant, causing the gun inside the purse to fire.
The bullet ricocheted and struck her. She suffered a slight injury.
No other details about the incident were immediately available.
