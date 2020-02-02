AUSTIN — The Indiana State Police is investigating a fatal car versus train crash that occurred Saturday afternoon on CR450 North (Christie Road), just west of US 31 in northern Scott County.
The preliminary investigation reveals police were alerted to the crash shortly after 5 pm. The collision involved a northbound CSX train and a 2005 Nissan passenger car traveling westbound on Christie Road.
The Nissan was occupied by two adult females and a juvenile female. The driver, Stephanie R. Trabue, 22, of Scottsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scott County Coroner. Both passengers were airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital for possible life-threatening injuries.
Indiana State Police (ISP) reconstructionists were contacted for assistance and assumed the investigation. On Sunday morning, ISP units returned to the scene to continue their probe and do look for any additional information in daylight hours.
This crash is still under investigation. In addition to completing the physical inspection of the vehicles and scene, investigators will likely request and review any necessary toxicology reports. At the time of this news release, there is no further information on the medical condition of the two injured passengers.
Units from the Indiana State Police were assisted by officers from the Austin Police Department, the Scott County Sheriff's Department, and the Crothersville Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.