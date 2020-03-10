JEFFERSONVILLE — A woman charged with child molestation and exploitation has formally pleaded guilty in court; she has a sentencing hearing later this month.
Jamie L. Simms, 25, was arrested in April 2018 and charged with three level 4 felonies for child exploitation and a level 5 felony for possession of child pornography after investigators say she sexually abused a child and sold videos of the abuse for drug money.
During a hearing Monday in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1, Judge Andrew Adams accepted the plea filed in late February, when Simms pleaded guilty to a level 4 felony for exploitation and a modified level 4 felony for child molestation, with the two other charges to be dropped.
The plea agreement stipulates that Simms would be sentenced to 12 years with three suspended for each count, to run concurrently. Adams has taken the sentencing request under advisement; a hearing on the matter is scheduled for March 23.
Court records show a relative of the victim found the videos on Simms' phone, sent to five males through the messenger app Kik. Simms has been held in Clark County jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond since her arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.