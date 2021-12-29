JEFFERSONVILLE — A woman charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in her home in October pleaded guilty to reckless homicide earlier this month.
Court records show that Tynae R. Couts, 21, of Jeffersonville agreed to the open plea Dec. 17 in Clark Circuit Court No. 1. The plea was accepted by Judge Dan Moore.
Couts had remained in custody since being arrested for the Oct. 11 stabbing death of Corlaysia Meaux. Court records stated police responded to Couts' apartment in Northtown Terrace that morning where they found Meaux unconscious and unresponsive on the kitchen floor with a stab wound in her chest.
Couts was found attempting to give aid to Meaux, who was later pronounced dead after being transported to Clark Memorial Health. Couts initially told police, according to court records, that Meaux had stabbed herself.
Couts later told officers she stabbed Meaux in the kitchen following an outside altercation.
Reckless homicide is a level 5 felony punishable by one to six years in prison and a maximum $10,000 fine in Indiana. Couts is slated to be sentenced Jan. 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.