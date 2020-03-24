JEFFERSONVILLE — A woman who pleaded guilty earlier this month to child molestation and exploitation has been sentenced in Clark County.
Jamie Simms, 25, was sentenced to 12 years each for a level 4 felony for child molestation and a level 4 felony for child exploitation. The sentences are to run concurrent with three years of each suspended and on probation.
Also at her sentencing hearing Monday in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1, Simms was given credit for 700 days served since her arrest in April 2018; she has been held in Clark County on a $50,000 cash-only bond since that time.
Simms was arrested following a report by a family member finding pornography the defendant had made with a child and sent to "five unidentified males" through a message app, according to court records. She later told investigators she had made and sold the video to get money for drugs.
