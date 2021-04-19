NEW ALBANY — A woman who pleaded guilty to a fatal OWI that took the lives of two adults, a child and an unborn fetus has been sentenced in Floyd County.
On the third day of a sentencing hearing for Taylor Barefoot, 32, Floyd County Circuit Court Judge Terrence Cody handed down a sentence of 20 years, with 12 to serve and eight on probation. Under Indiana sentencing guidelines, she must serve 75% of the sentence or nine years in prison. Barefoot has 30 days in which she could appeal the sentence.
Barefoot pleaded guilty in February to three level 4 felonies for OWI causing death for the the March 2020 deaths of Taylor Cole, 21, Leah Onstott-Dunn, 22, and Cole's 3-year-old son Braxton. For Cole's unborn child, determined by the medical examiner to be between 12 and 14 weeks old, she pleaded guilty to a level 5 felony for involuntary manslaughter.
Barefoot was charged in April 2020 and has been released on bond since then. She was remanded back into custody today following the sentencing and will await transportation to the Indiana Department of Correction.
