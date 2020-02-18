JEFFERSONVILLE — A New Albany woman accused of sexually abusing a child and selling videos of the abuse has filed a plea agreement in Clark County, nearly two years after charges were filed.
Jamie L. Simms, 25, was arrested in April 2018 and charged with three level 4 felonies for child exploitation and a level 5 felony for possession of child pornography. A plea agreement filed Friday stipulates that she would plead guilty to a level 4 felony for child molestation and a level 4 felony for child exploitation, the other charges to be dropped. It also lists two nine-year sentences to run concurrently.
She has a plea hearing March 9 in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1.
Court records show that in April 2018, a relative of the victim found videos on Simms' phone after the child had been at her house. The videos had been sent to five unidentified males through the messenger app Kik.
When police made contact with Simms the following day, she admitted that she had made the videos — she said she talked with people through social media apps and sent pornographic videos for money to fund her drug addiction. She was paid through online services like PayPal and Venmo.
Simms has been incarcerated in Clark County jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond since her arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.