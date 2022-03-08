CHARLESTOWN — March 8 is now Women’s Day in Charlestown.
Mayor Treva Hodges made the proclamation on Tuesday, coinciding with International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month.
Women who worked at the Indiana Army Ammunition Plant during World War II were recognized as part of the ceremony. Other women who worked at the plant through the years were also honored.
“It feels really good,” said Lisa Denning, who worked at the facility for 28 years. “I was excited when I heard about this and couldn’t wait to get here.”
Denning and a group of her co-workers all received white roses as part of the ceremony and elected officials talked about the contributions women have had in Charlestown.
Councilwoman Ruthie Jackson spoke at the event, acknowledging some of the former workers she’d known since she was a child.
“When my father passed away, as a young girl (I saw you) coming in and taking care of my family,” Jackson said. “It sculpted me when I grew up to know I wanted to be that kind of friend.”
The idea for the designation came from Greater Clark school board representative Katie Hutchinson.
She worked with Hodges on coming up with a proclamation about something that was important to her for the city.
“One of the things about celebrating women’s history and Women’s Day is our children, our girls in school that will be history makers,” she said. “Learning about the women who shaped our lives, the women who worked inside and out of the home.”
The Indiana Ammunition Plant opened in 1941 and was in service until 1992.
According to the Charlestown Clark County Public Library’s collection of artifacts and brief history about the plant, at one time in 1942 as many as 50,000 people were employed at the facility. They either worked in construction or on the production lines.
According to the Indiana Historical Bureau, the plant was known for employing both women and Blacks during World War II. At that time, these groups faced discrimination or were excluded at work.
During the war, women were called into the labor force at facilities, while men went to fight in the war.
These days, some of the women who worked at the plant still meet for lunch. They plan on having an event at 1 p.m. on May 13 at the Golden Corral in Clarksville.
“We’ve come a long way and have so much longer to go,” Hutchinson said. “The people in this room, you didn’t do it to make history. You did it to support your families and support the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.