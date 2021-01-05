CLARKSVILLE – They wanted a leader who could strengthen relationships and build partnerships, and members of the Falls of the Ohio Foundation board believe they have found just the right person for the job.
Kenton Wooden started Monday in his new role as executive director of the Falls of the Ohio Foundation. He comes to the Falls after an eight-year stint with the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana where he served as director of community outreach.
He said leaving the Community Foundation was bittersweet because of how much he grew professionally during his time there.
“I had an opportunity to learn so much about our community, philanthropy and what people giving back and supporting our community means,” Wooden said Tuesday.
“Leaving there was a hard choice, but the Falls is such a great opportunity.”
He's no stranger to Southern Indiana or the Falls. Wooden said his family has held a membership to the state park for several years and that his kids enjoy climbing the rocks on the banks, walking along the trails and checking out the interpretive center.
The foundation, which supports the park in several capacities including assisting with programming, exhibits and educational opportunities, had been without an executive director for about two years before Wooden was hired.
“He's got a lot of good experience working with nonprofit organizations here. He knows fundraising, he knows marketing and he knows relationships, and those are all the things that we need to deliver the mission of the Falls of the Ohio Foundation,” said Bill Reedy, president of the foundation's board of directors.
The Ohio River shoreline is a major piece of not just the area's past, but also its future. From the Ohio River Greenway to ORIGIN Park, there are game-changing projects underway, and Wooden said the goals is to make sure the foundation is playing its part.
Part of that mission is to secure strong partnerships with groups like River Heritage Conservancy, the Ohio River Greenway Commission and local municipalities and tourism officials, he continued.
“The average person that comes down here isn't going to know the difference between what is ORIGIN Park and what's the Falls of the Ohio State Park, so how can we bring people down here to experience both,” Wooden said.
“We think that the Falls offers something that you can't find anywhere else in the world, and when you combine that with the exciting news with ORIGIN Park and the greenway connections, it's helping to unite our communities together.”
The foundation undertook a strategic plan initiative about two years ago, and Reedy said the board intends to see it come to fruition with Wooden leading the way. It's not just about replacing exhibits in the interpretive center, but also about building relationships, he said.
“We really did it because there was so much changing around the Falls of the Ohio area, we needed to talk about how the foundation fit into that,” Reedy said.
“Really our organization is unique. It doesn't own land or operate a park. We're unique. We're community-based. We're the Falls of the Ohio-area, not just the Falls of the Ohio State Park.”
And to reach its objectives, the foundation needed someone in a full-time capacity with the desire, skills and passion it takes to run a nonprofit that supports a major state park, Reedy continued.
“It's great that we found a local person – somebody who knows the community,” he said.
Wooden said he's thrilled to be a part of such an historic fixture.
“We just think this is a time with a lot of excitement coming down here and we want to make sure we're a part of it, and not just for our community today, but for future generations too,” he said.
