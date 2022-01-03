EDWARDSVILLE — Floyd County is looking to the next phases of Novaparke as work moves along to develop the technology park.
A number of projects at the future Novaparke Innovation and Technology Campus in Edwardsville are taking shape, including ongoing infrastructure projects and renovations of buildings on the park site.
Novaparke is also among the regional projects included in Our Southern Indiana Regional Development Authority’s plan for the Indiana Regional Economic Development Initiative, which will help propel development at the park and the Indiana 64 corridor. The region is receiving $50 million for projects in Clark, Floyd, Scott, Washington and Jefferson counties.
Floyd County Director of Operations Don Lopp said the project is now in its second phase, which started in October. This includes the completion of road infrastructure connecting the Novaparke site to Indiana 64.
The county received a $2.9 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration for this portion of the project, Lopp said.
Lopp expects the second phase to be completed by November 2022. The first phase of Novaparke included the construction of Innovation Parkway, the main road into the site from Old Georgetown Road and development of utilities leading out to the site of the park.
Another ongoing project includes the renovation of two buildings at the historic Whistle Stop farmstead that will be used for business incubator space, which should be complete by late summer, Lopp said.
Starting in January, the county will begin the process of requesting design-build proposals for two additional buildings on the site, which will be used for entrepreneurial and laboratory space, he said.
Lopp said he hopes to begin the contracting process in the third quarter of the year for the renovation and construction of these spaces.
“It’s really exciting that we will be able to utilize the READI money to be able to provide space for life science entrepreneurs and start-up companies,” he said.
Lopp said the county is still in negotiations with an anchor tenant for Novaparke, which has not yet been announced. In early 2022, the plan is to begin the process of marketing sites at Novaparke, including putting 14 lots for sale.
“We didn’t want to market until we had the ability to have the infrastructure in place, and with that in place, we’re putting together our plan to get that out to market,” Lopp said.
Floyd County Commissioner John Schellenberger said the development of the road in phase two will be a major improvement for the area. It will include an overpass over the railroad leading to the Novaparke campus, and it will eliminate three dangerous railroad crossings around Indiana 64, he said. It will also include a stoplight at Oakes Road to improve public safety.
He noted that the READI plan also includes improvements that will benefit the Town of Georgetown along Indiana 64, including the development of infrastructure such as natural gas lines and upgrades to Georgetown Park.
The exact allocation of funding among projects included in the READI plan has not been announced. The Our Southern Indiana RDA’s board of directors will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Clark County Government Center.
“With READI, we’re just trying to peel back the onion on that and see how it all unfolds,” Schellenberger said. “We’ve all worked together in order to get the grant, and we’ll all work together to implement the grant with the funding and the projects.”
Lopp said he looks forward to moving forward with the Floyd County Redevelopment Commission’s partnership with Indiana University Southeast for a small business accelerator program at Novaparke.
“I’m really excited about working with them to put together programming for entrepreneurs and having our facility being a kind of catapult for entrepreneurs for not only Floyd County, but for the region to work through business ideas and business plans to start new ventures in the community,” he said.
