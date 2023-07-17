HARRISON COUNTY — Following delays due to utility conflicts, construction has resumed on Ind. 11 in Harrison County. Work began in early June on a series of small structure projects between Ind. 211 and Ind. 337 near Elizabeth.
Ind. 11 remains closed between Arthur Lane and Deatricks Road, 4.2 miles north of Ind. 337. Construction is expected to continue at this location for approximately one week, depending on weather and additional utility work. Relocation of a utility line is taking place concurrently with replacement of a drainage structure.
Once work is complete at the current site, Ind. 11 will close 6.7 miles north of Ind. 337 for up to 10 days, between Depauw Church Road and Pine Hill Road for a structure rehabilitation project. The official detour follows Ind. 337 and Ind. 62. Work was completed last month near Rogers Campground Road.
This contract was awarded to C&R Construction and Consulting for $2.48 million and includes multiple small structure and bridge replacement projects. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active construction zones.
