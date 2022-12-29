JEFFERSONVILLE – The Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission met Wednesday and approved the construction of an unused room at the city police station.
A bid by EH Construction for $741,000 was approved in a 5-0 vote to complete the room at the police station.
The bid was more than what was budgeted for the project, so the commission moved to increase the budget from $400,000 to $741,000.
The room is now empty and the floor is filled with gravel. Originally the room was to be used as a backup for 9-1-1. Now it is going to be used as a multifunctional room for the station.
“I think you’re going to see the police department become more efficient,” said Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore. “… We kind of learned some things and learned how to be more efficient.”
The new room will be able to accommodate meeting rooms that will be used for multiple police agencies as well as civilian analysts to look over data and video footage. This new technology it will allow the police to monitor the various cameras throughout the city and social media if needed.
“With this new technology, we will be more efficient in policing and become more proactive instead of reactive,” Moore said. “Police work has changed significantly in the past couple of years; this will help us better serve the public and make Jeffersonville safer.”
Moore added that officers walking a beat is not an efficient way of policing any more because the city is too big now.
“The city’s too big to put police on foot. I think there’s 262 miles in the City of Jeffersonville, and there’s better ways to protect the people in Jeffersonville,” Moore said.
Construction is expected to start sometime in January or February.
