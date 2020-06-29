SELLERSBURG — A construction worker was flown to University of Louisville Hospital Monday afternoon after an Industrial accident at Silver Creek Middle School.
Amir Mousavi, chief of the Tri-Township Fire & Rescue, said the department received a call on the accident just before 4:30 p.m. On scene, they rendered medical aid to the male patient, who had suffered leg injuries as a result of being caught under a piece of heavy machinery, until AMR Ambulance service arrived.
The patient, who has not been identified, was flown to the Louisville hospital via Air Methods helicopter. Mousavi said the patient was alert and conscious when he was taken for treatment.
The construction crews had been doing paving work when the accident occurred.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.