CLARKSVILLE — The man who died Monday following a construction accident in Clarksville has been identified.
On Wednesday, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man as 22-year-old Emmanuel Martinez Moran. The coroner's office listed blunt impact as the cause of death.
According to newsgathering partner WAVE 3 News, Moran was injured following a trench collapse.
A Clarksville spokesman said the contractor, Dan Cristiani Excavation, was moving water and sewer lines along McKinley Avenue from behind the houses to the street. Neighbors told WAVE News that construction workers had just gotten to their street last week.
Moran was rescued from the trench and taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died.
WAVE News reached out to the company, which sent the following statement.
“At the start of this week, we had a tragic accident occur at one of our job sites that resulted in the death of a team member. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and our DC team as we all navigate this heartbreaking tragedy. While we mourn the unexpected loss, we have suspended our trenching operations while the matter is under investigation. We appreciate the community’s support of our Dan Cristiani Excavating team during this trying time.”
