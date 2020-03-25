WorkOne Southern Indiana, as well as all WorkOne centers statewide closed effective Tuesday in accordance with the executive order of Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development and WorkOne leadership made the decision in the interest of taking every possible measure to protect Hoosiers’ health and safety, and to promote social distancing, to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). WorkOne Southern Indiana offices will be closed to the public until further notice.
During this time, career readiness, career planning, job search, and job posting services are still available virtually. If you have any questions or would like to reach out to a representative regarding these services, email WorkOne at info@workoneregion10.com. Emails will be distributed throughout the day and responded to by the appropriate person. If you would like more information about WorkOne, please visit our website at www.workoneregion10.com.
Employers that are considered essential for business, health and public operations, are hiring and in need of employees. If you are seeking employment visit https://www.kentuckianaworks.org/jobs to apply with one of these essential business employers.
