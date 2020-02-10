An upcoming workshop hosted by Clark County Extension is intended to help farmers cope with the fallout when severe weather occurs.
The workshop, titled “Farm Risk Management for an unpredictable weather: An Agronomic and Economic perspective is 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Community Building, Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds.
The prolonged wet period at the beginning of the 2019 cropping season, followed by a long dry spell at grain filling stage, brought untold stress and hardship to crop farmers and ranchers.
As much as weather unpredictability is a familiar phenomenon to all farmers and it is indeed more common in recent times than ever, most farmers are still caught unprepared whenever weather disaster hits. Farmers often find themselves in a crisis management mode when unpredictable weather conditions occur.
This workshop brings together Purdue University experts who will seek to help farmers address the impacts of weather unpredictability and how to cope/minimize the impacts. Dr. Bob Nielsen (aka the corn man) with Purdue University’s Agronomy Department will address this problem by speaking on the topic, “Crop Resilience for an Unpredictable Climate.” His presentation will focus on the agronomic challenges associated with ever increasing variable and extreme weather, year to year.
Dr. Michael Langemeier, also of Purdue University, Department of Agricultural Economics, will address the problem from an economic perspective by speaking on the topic, “Making Crop Rotation Decisions with Uncertain Weather and a Rapidly Changing Business Climate.” He will discuss long-run crop price trends and yields, current price prospects, and compare the relative profitability of corn and soybeans for the upcoming year.
There will be the opportunity to obtain PARP and CCH credits at this event. There is a $10 charge for PARP credits. Bring your pesticide applicator license with you if you need recertification credits.
Although the workshop is free, registration is required to attend, as a minimum number is required. To register for this event, or if you have questions about the event, call the Clark County Extension office 812-256-4591 or email skafari@purdue.edu. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, prior to the day of an event, contact the Extension office.
