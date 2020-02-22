NEW ALBANY — If there’s one thing Anna Johnson wants to promote in her lifetime, it’s the importance of hope and perseverance.
This was a constant point of emphasis during a speech she gave to eighth-graders at Christian Academy of Indiana on Friday morning.
“I hear of suicides and hopelessness that our society is breeding,” she said. “Success is seen as making money and this and that. But success is not that. [It’s] really about who you are and your worth. I recognized that I’m valued, maybe not by another person, but by God. I have value.”
But Johnson, who now calls Sellersburg home, isn’t some run-of-the-mill motivational speaker making her way through the educational circuit to deliver canned platitudes. Her words are guided by experiences that most people couldn’t imagine.
“I was 6 years old when we had the first occupation,” Johnson said. “We left our home when I was 10, when our home was destroyed. I was 11 years old when the war was over.”
The war Johnson referred to was World War II. Between 1939 and 1945, the entire continent of Europe — including Johnson’s home country of Latvia — was ravaged by fighting.
Extreme hardship started for Johnson’s family when Nazi forces from Germany occupied Latvia. Things would only get worse, as the family eventually found themselves in a German work camp.
“The war was almost over,” Johnson said. “We were taken to Germany on [Dec. 27, 1944]. The war was over in [May 1945]. We would have perished had it not been the end of the war.”
At the camp, the family received little to no care or food. Johnson said it was like they were being treated as though they were expendable equipment.
“I don’t know if they didn’t have food to give us because there was just not that much food available anymore in Germany, or if it was because we weren’t worth anything and they were just using up our ability to work,” she said. “Which one, I don’t know.”
The situation didn’t get any better when the Russians assumed control of the camp, along with most of Eastern Europe, in the aftermath of the war. Russian forces would often execute prisoners, using the guise of deportation to mask their true intentions.
Johnson’s family, too, was ordered to the same fate. Her father, however, was able to acquire papers that allowed the family a seemingly miraculous passage to the United States.
Aside from her father’s physical quest to find the proper documents, which included a trip to Loket Castle, Johnson said her parents did a good job of shielding the children.
“My parents protected our souls from being damaged by the abuse,” she said. “They taught us that God was with us. The suffering was part of two evil forces fighting each other, and we were caught in the middle. When people ask me about bitterness against the abuse, I don’t have it. Because we trusted God. That was the whole family approach.”
Talking about her wartime experiences is difficult for Johnson. She said it takes a lot out of her to think about what she went through all those years ago.
Because of that, she doesn’t speak in public that often.
That’s what made her appearance at CAI all the more special. Teacher Debi Cline was able to arrange the presentation through the help of one of her students, who is friends with the Johnsons.
The eighth-grade English classes, which Cline leads, are learning about the Holocaust and World War II this semester. That has involved a reading of “The Diary of Anne Frank,” with high schoolers previously performing the play version last semester.
Students are currently reading “The Hiding Place” by Corrie ten Boom, a story of the war that Cline said is packed with the same raw emotion as Johnson’s story. Having Johnson come in to tell her firsthand account, Cline added, is crucial in ensuring history doesn’t repeat itself.
“It still baffles me the evil that happened during this time period,” Cline said. “It’s not going to be too long in history where we don’t have firsthand accounts of what happened anymore. This generation will have to carry the story forward. They will have to fight against evil, genocide and hatred that’s in the world. If they don’t study it, don’t learn it and don’t hear the personal stories, they won’t have any knowledge about it.”
Student Brendan Tetrick said that he first learned about World War II in the fifth grade. Every year since then, more and more information about the horrors of the war has been revealed in lessons.
“But this year, they’ve definitely taken the time to really engage,” he said. “We’ve really dug deep into it and learned about people’s lives, what they went through and how the war took place. It was very sad to see what people had to go through because of what they believe or who they are. It’s wrong.”
Classmate Chase Leitner agreed with Tetrick in his belief that Johnson’s story was very “sobering.” He said he appreciated Johnson coming in to speak to students.
It’s one thing to read about the war, Leitner said, but having someone who witnessed it is an entirely different experience. One of his big takeaways was not taking anything for granted in life.
“Sometimes, people over here in America don’t think they have that much,” he said. “But really, they have a lot. There’s a lot to be thankful for.”
