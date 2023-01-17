INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, the Indiana Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee met to discuss three bills:
FOOD AND BEVERAGE TAXES
Senate Bill 37, authored by Sen. Mike Gaskill, R-Pendleton, and Sen. Travis Holdman, R-Markle, moved forward, passing by a 10-1 vote. The bill aims to dissolve food and beverage taxes by 2043, require communities to annually report where food and beverage taxes are going, and only allow new food and beverage taxes locally if authorized by the Indiana General Assembly.
PROPERTY TAXES
Senate Bill 46, authored by Sen. Jack Sandlin, R-Indianapolis, would try to protect individuals from rising property taxes and keep longtime inhabitants in their homes. No vote was taken.
“We need this bill in order to protect our seniors,” said Indianapolis resident Vernon Compton, a member of Brightwood Concerned Citizens.
“Property values are going up around us because of gentrification. … I’m there, and I want to stay there.”
When asked by the committee if he had seen his property tax go up, he responded: “Everything has went up except my income.”
RECEIPTS TO TAXPAYERS
Senate Bill 243, authored by Sen. Spencer Deery, R-West Lafayette, would provide receipts to taxpayers showing where their money went. He said that paying taxes was “buying government” and likened a receipt to one a citizen would get for buying groceries.
“It’s required that they would be one page, simple, easy to read,” said Deery. He said he would be open to changes to the bill, such as restricting it to online taxpayers and an online receipt. The bill was not voted on.
Deery said a goal of the bill is to open discussion about citizen tax uses and bring to light where taxes are going.
“Any time you have transparency or voter knowledge, that’s a great thing to have for democracy,” said Deery.
