FLOYD COUNTY — The trio of Jason Larson, Reny Keener and David Dean spread mulch Wednesday morning around a new playground at Sam Peden Community Park.
The parks employees said the recent rounds of wintry weather delayed some of the prep work, but they anticipated that the playground will be ready to go by the time spring sets hold in Southern Indiana.
The department's leadership is also hopeful that there will be some clarity in the coming weeks as it pertains to funding capital improvements for the county's parks. But before a decision is made, the public will have a chance to weigh in on whether a new tax stream is the way to go in Floyd County.
The Floyd County Council gave its approval Tuesday for the parks board to host a public hearing over the establishment of a cumulative capital fund for the department. The decision was reached during a joint meeting of the council and Floyd County Commissioners that was testy at times as officials debated over what would amount to a maximum tax of about $25 per year on a home valued at $150,000.
The debate wasn't centered around the need for dedicated funding for capital projects, but rather if it should come from a new tax or from other means.
“It's our job to find a way to make things work and I think the easy way out is taxation,” Councilman Adam Roberts said.
Councilman Danny Short concurred with Roberts, as they suggested the county could potentially add to the parks budget so that it could have a capital fund. Another option proposed by Roberts is to dedicate some of the county's spend rates through investments of hospital sale proceeds for parks projects.
That idea was rebuked by Commissioner John Schellenberger, who said the two bodies had just agreed late last year to use the commissioner's allocation of spend rates for infrastructure projects such as replacing bridges and paving roads.
Roberts referenced other recent increases including a local income tax that was approved primarily for jail funding. Schellenberger said the county would be in bad shape without the jail LIT, which generates about $5 million annually.
“If you didn't have that tax, I don't know how the budget would be balanced. It would almost be impossible,” he said.
The county has established cumulative capital funds for township fire departments. Schellenberger said those funds allow the fire departments to purchase equipment and properly plan for their operations.
Some additions to the parks are footed through grants and donations. For example, the new playground at Community Park was paid for through the commissioners and a grant from the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County.
But those sources aren't consistent and the parks department can't bond off of funding that isn't guaranteed, some officials said.
The county can bond on behalf of the parks department, but it's rarely happened. Parks board chair Scott Klink added that the request for dedicated capital funding isn't new. He said the request has been made at least six times in the 15 years he's been on the board, which dates back to the time when the county and New Albany jointly operated one parks system. The sides separated primarily because the county hadn't fully funded its obligation to the joint department.
Time is also of the essence. If the county council doesn't approve the tax by the end of April, it could be 2023 before the funds would be collected.
“This has been an ongoing issue,” Klink said. “It sounds like from a timing perspective, if we don't come to some conclusion here pretty quickly we're going to lose another three years. Our goal is to not have that happen.”
Parks board attorney Greg Fifer added that the department has few options at its disposal beyond the cumulative capital tax for long-term projects. Adding playgrounds, shelter houses and recreational amenities are some of the examples the parks board has given in terms of the capital projects it's seeking to fund.
The operating budget for the department is about $585,000 annually, and very little of that is dedicated toward capital projects.
“Without the certainty of funds showing up on an annual basis, it makes planning almost impossible,” Fifer said.
Under state guidelines the maximum rate the council could set the levy rate at would be .0167 per $100 of assessed value. When a public hearing is held, Fifer said there will be more exact information available, but that amount would equate to a new tax of about $25 annually on a home worth $150,000. The amount could be less after tax credits are applied.
The max rate would generate about $370,000 annually, though the parks board has expressed it's seeking only $250,000 a year for capital improvements.
After about an hour of discussion commissioners and council members expressed their desires for public input before casting a vote.
“We need to try to find some way for the parks to be funded, but we also know what the public says about it too,” Councilman Tom Pickett said.
The public hearing will be advertised in the News and Tribune and a date will be announced once the board can determine a way to host it in a safe way considering the pandemic, Fifer said.
