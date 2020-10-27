After weeks of searching, a leader for Clarksville Community Schools’ newest school has been selected.
Brearn Wright will join the team as Head of Schools for Indiana Gateway Digital Academy. This all-virtual school, staffed entirely by Indiana certified teachers, was opened in the summer to deliver educational opportunities to students across the state from their home.
Wright brings to the position 24 years of experience in education, the last 15 in a leadership position, and says he looks forward to capitalizing on the unique relationship between Indiana Gateway Digital Academy and Clarksville Community Schools.
“I look at it as a two-way relationship, where we are sharing best practices with each other and resources with each other. I think that’s what separates us from many virtual schools,” he said.
Wright was inspired to delve into the world of virtual education by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on education.
“When we transitioned... and started developing a virtual program at my previous school, I realized all we can still do with our families and students. We can still teach at a rigorous level and still make meaningful connections with kids,” Wright said. “This pandemic is forcing us to re-imagine schools and redesign schools. For me, I thought it would be great to be on the front end of that,” Wright said.
He also is set on building upon the achievements of the district.
“Clarksville [Schools] is an A and B-rated district [by the Indiana Department of Education]. We want to make sure our ratings align with the brick and mortar buildings and the success they’ve built,” Wright said.
Wright plans to do so by providing his teachers with the tools they need to engage with students in a meaningful way and zeroing in on student’s strengths and growth areas using data.
“We are in a unique situation where we have student data and can drill down. If a student is behind, we can create smaller classes right there virtually. Another student is ahead? We can create classes that are differentiated... Principals are observing teachers twice a week, having data meetings twice a week. People think with online learning, true instruction is not occurring and that’s just not the case."
