JEFFERSONVILLE — Enlisting in the military is not something everyone can do. It takes some of the bravest people to serve their country.
John Hoppes, a 97-year-old World War II vet, is one of those brave enough to enlist and fight for our country and freedom from 1943-1952. Hoppes served in the Navy and was a Second Class Machinist on a submarine.
He joined the Navy when he was 17 and served until the age of 26. Hoppes is from a military family. Both of his parents were in the Navy, his brother was a Marine, his son was in the Army, and he has one grandson in the Army and another in the Marines.
While in the Navy, Hoppes spent most of his time on a submarine and was an engineer, water tender and an auxiliaryman. These jobs were to keep the engine maintained, run a still to make fresh water for the crew and maintain all the liquid, air, hydraulic, ventilation, air-conditioner and refrigeration systems on the submarine.
During his time on the submarine, he traveled across the world.
“We went to some Liberty ports that other people never went through,” Hoppes said. “Plus in my case, we were we were always operating. We were always doing something. I've been all over the world, England, Ireland, Scotland, Norway. You name it, I've been there.”
Hoppes added that submarines had the best food among the branches of the military as a way to attract people to join.
When fighting in WWII, Hoppes said, it was a whole different ballgame than what he had experienced.
“Everything was fundamental,” Hoppes said. “You got refitted at a port like Guam, and once your submarine got all spoofed up for you, you came back after R&R and boarded it. Then you'd go out on a war patrol. I was ready to go.”
He remembers the day he and the crew were ready to go on a war patrol — Aug. 5, 1945. They were tied alongside a submarine tender. A submarine tender is a type of depot ship that supplies and supports submarines.
They noticed there was a lot of activity on the tender but could not figure out the activity. While they were watching the nightly movie, the radio operator on the submarine talked to the tender ship.
“He knew he's going to get some info if there was any,” Hoppes said. “And he came back down, he said ‘There's something going on but they don't know what it is.’ And so the next morning our orders were cancelled.”
That morning, the crew was supposed to have left on a mission.
“And then we knew something,” Hoppes said. “The next thing that came down from a tender said President Truman has dropped, they did’t call it a bomb, they called it a nuclear device.”
After the two atomic bombs were dropped on Japan — Hiroshima on Aug. 6 and Nagasaki on Aug. 9 — Hoppes and his crew knew that the war was over. Within days after, they were ordered back to the United States.
“We didn't go immediately back home,” Hoppes said. “We went first to Panama City, and they let us set blow off steam. Then we were directed to go to New Orleans. We were the first men of war to come 40 miles up the river to New Orleans since the Civil War.”
When WWII ended, Hoppes re-enlisted and went on a spy mission on the coast of Russia. There were two submarines, the Tusk and Cochino. During a storm the Cochino submarine caught fire and 13 men ended up in the water.
The Tusk was able to save all but five men before the submarine sank.
Hoppes believes he is the last remaining member of the two crews in which he served.
“I believe the guy we thought was the last one passed away a couple of years ago,” Hoppes said. “And that left me, I was kind of forgotten.”
He and his fellow crew members kept track of each other for a while, but the older they got, the harder it was for them to meet.
“Well, until somebody tells you that you’re the last one, you don't even know it,” Hoppes said.
Through his time in the Navy, Hoppes was able to tell some of his stories for books and television shows.
He will forever be remembered as a man who served his country.
