The caves at Wyandotte Caves State Recreation Area (SRA) in Crawford County will re-open for fee-based, guided cave tours on May 27, the Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend. The tours will be offered on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays through Labor Day, Sept. 4.
Wyandotte Caves SRA is managed by nearby O’Bannon Woods State Park and is home to Little Wyandotte and Big Wyandotte caves.
In 2009, state officials closed Wyandotte and all other caves, tunnels, sinkholes, and abandoned mines on DNR properties in an attempt to slow the westward movement of white nose syndrome (WNS), a disease that kills bats.{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}The caves reopened in 2016 during Indiana State Parks’ Centennial Celebration with decontamination protocols in place for guests to reduce the possible movement of WNS to other caves. The caves were closed again in 2020 as part of DNR’s COVID-19 pandemic precautions.
Big Wyandotte Cave will close to tours after Labor Day weekend because it is a significant overwintering refuge for Indiana bats. Little Wyandotte Cave will remain open in September and October for scheduled tours with school and other groups.
“We are looking forward to introducing a new generation of visitors to this unique cave system and its features while remembering the significance of this site as a winter hibernating location for the federally endangered Indiana bat,” said Terry Coleman, director of Indiana State Parks.
The two types of tours offered mirror the schedule followed before the pandemic, and fees remain the same as they were in 2016-2019.
Big Wyandotte Cave tours will be offered at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday or by reservation Monday through Thursday for children ages 6-11 and adults 12 and older. The huge underground “Monument Mountain” is a highlight of this 1.5-mile trip through the deeper sections of Big Wyandotte Cave. Rare formations called helicities, plus gypsum, epsomite, and prehistoric flint quarries add variety. Tours of Big Wyandotte are considered rugged and are available only to visitors ages 6 and older.
Big Wyandotte Cave Tour Fees:
• Big Wyandotte Two-Hour Tour – Adult $18
• Big Wyandotte Two-Hour Tour Ages 6-11 $ 9
• Big Wyandotte Two-Hour Tour (Prearranged Group-Adults) $14
• Big Wyandotte Two-Hour Tour (Prearranged Group-Students) $ 8
Little Wyandotte tours start at 9 a.m. and are available every half-hour until 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday or by reservation Monday through Thursday for groups. Little Wyandotte Cave is smaller and totally separated from Big Wyandotte Cave. It offers a comprehensive view of many flowstone and dripstone formations on the 30-minute tour. Sometimes cave-dwelling species can also be seen. Tours of Little Wyandotte Cave are considered easy and are open to all ages.
Little Wyandotte Cave Tour Fees:
• Little Wyandotte Tour – Adult $8
• Little Wyandotte Tour – Children $4
• Little Wyandotte Tour – 6 years old or under Free
• Little Wyandotte Tour – Prearranged Group $3
For clarification, a prearranged group is defined as 10 or more participants from an educational institution or nonprofit.
To make reservations for a group, call the park office at 812-738-8232.
Learn more about O’Bannon Woods and Wyandotte Caves at on.IN.gov/obannonwoodssp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.