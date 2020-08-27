JEFFERSONVILLE — After months of delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new movie theater is open in Jeffersonville.
Xscape Theatres, Jeffersonville’s only movie theater, celebrated its grand opening Thursday at 2800 Gottbrath Parkway in the new Bridgepoint Commons development.
This is the second Xscape Theatres location to open in the area — Louisville’s Xscape Blankenbaker 16 opened in 2015. The Jeffersonville theater was originally expected to open in March.
The theater features 12 screens and about 1,500 seats, and the auditoriums include leather reclining seats. Each auditorium features 4K digital projection and digital sound.
The movie theater features two auditoriums with 70-foot screens, which are the largest in the complex.
In addition to usual movie theater concessions such as soda and popcorn, Xscape also offers a selection of beer and wine.
Xscape Theatres owner and CEO Chance Ragains said there have been many adjustments to operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic to maintain safe practices.
“What we’ve done is we’ve reprogrammed our point-of-sale system, which will allow us to block out certain seats whenever someone purchases a ticket — they will likely have two open seats on either side of them,” he said.
The theater has also adopted a more strenuous cleaning procedure, and the showtimes have been spread out and lessened to prevent “a mad rush of people coming into the theater all at once,” he said.
In accordance with the governor’s mandate, people will be required to wear masks inside the theater except when they are eating or drinking.
Ragains said he is excited to get back to “some form of normalcy” as the theater opens.
“This building has been complete now for nearly five months, and it’s tough — it’s a big investment for all those involved in both time and money, and to have a brand-new facility just sort of sitting empty for a number of months is pretty painful, so I think everyone is ready to get this open and get back to business,” he said.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said the city has not had a movie theater since 1991.
“I remember watching the movie “Jaws” when it was released in Jeff, so it’s been about a 30-year time frame here without a movie theater,” he said Thursday at the theater’s ribbon cutting. “The entire city is extremely excited about this project.”
Jeffersonville recently has seen a number of businesses open around 10th Street and Gottbrath Parkway, and Moore expressed his excitement about the theater’s contribution to the area’s growth.
“This open land you see around us here [near the movie theater], come back in two years and see what you’ve got, because this an economic boon for Jeffersonville,” he said. “This movie theater is going to be incredible.”
