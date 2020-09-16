NEW ALBANY — Eileen Yanoviak described her decision to depart from the Carnegie Center for Art and History as one of the toughest choices of her personal career, but she emphasized that a part of her heart will always be in New Albany and with the museum.
Yanoviak, who was hired as the Carnegie Center’s director in April 2018, is stepping down from the position effective Sept. 30.
The next day, she will begin her new job as an art teacher at Sacred Heart Model School in Louisville, where her daughter is a student.
“I really enjoyed working with kids at the Carnegie Center. It’s really what I’m passionate about and so I get to take a lot of that with me,” Yanoviak said.
Her passion for helping children was exemplified through one of what Yanoviak said were the two major efforts of the center during her tenure.
Through the youth education program, the Carnegie Center has provided free art and history workshops and lessons to local students. In 2019, the program served over 8,000 students in Floyd County and the surrounding area.
The New Albany Flow Park is the second big project that was completed since 2018. The riverfront skate park provides a mix of art and activity, and it’s been widely viewed as a major enhancement to the Ohio River Greenway area in New Albany.
Yanoviak took over for long-time director Sally Newkirk, and she credited Newkirk's dedication to the Carnegie Center for allowing her to push forward with her own objectives once she was hired.
“I was really lucky to be handed a wonderful staff and a really health institution, so I got to think creatively about what our next steps were and what we wanted to accomplish,” she said.
When she moved to Kentucky, Yanoviak set her sights on working at the Carnegie Center. She had previously worked at the Speed Art Museum and the Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft before accepting the position in New Albany, and she said it was a dream come true.
“I think there’s a lot of heart behind it, a lot of community support for it, and it’s really an anchor institute,” Yanoviak said of the Carnegie Center.
“It is this condensed version of a large museum where you get a little bit of everything — the history, the art, and how we understand more about people and humanity and culture through both history and art.”
Yanoviak praised the Carnegie staff and its board for their professionalism, and the community for accepting her into the fold.
She said she was humbled to have served as director of the museum, and that she’s proud of what it represents in Southern Indiana. People can tour the facility free, and they can learn valuable lessons about the history of the area that are still relevant today, she continued.
“I know I’m biased, but I think it’s one of the most important resources in Southern Indiana from both the economic perspective, the cultural perspective, education perspective, and it really is an anchor of downtown,” Yanoviak said.
During the pandemic, Yanoviak said she had time to consider the work and life balance and decided being able to work closely with her daughter was a great opportunity. But she has one last wish before she leaves, and that’s for people to support the museum’s mission.
The Give for Good Louisville 2020 initiative takes place Thursday, and it includes Southern Indiana. Yanoviak hopes that people will donate to the Carnegie Center so it can continue its missions and provide free services to the community including the youth education program.
“What a unique opportunity to have free programming,” she said. “That removes all of the barriers for access to arts and culture for children, and we’re so very proud of that.”
Information on donating can be found at the website giveforgoodlouisville.org.
The Carnegie Center is a branch of the Floyd County Library. Melissa Merida, the library’s director, said Yanoviak’s departure will be “bittersweet.”
“I’m happy for her to have the opportunity to make that change, and I think everyone’s really searching for how to adapt in this new normal,” Merida said. “She’s been a breath of fresh air and a wonderful leader to us. We’re sorry to lose her, but we will charge forward.”
A timeline for replacing Yanoviak hasn’t been decided on, she added.
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said he got to know Yanoviak through her work with the skate park.
“I have found her to have a whole lot of energy, a lot of positive energy, that she has brought to New Albany since she arrived,” Gahan said.
“She was able to come here in the middle of the planning stages for the Flow Park and she brought her energy and her organization to pick that project up and get it across the finish line and get it built. I wish her the best of luck and we’ll miss her.”
Though she will have a new job, Yanoviak said she wants to come back from time to time to help teach some classes.
“There are so many people who rally around this institution and believe in the power of offering arts and cultural access to the community,” she said. “I will definitely leave a piece of my heart here.”
