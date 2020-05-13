SOUTHERN INDIANA — It was a virtual gathering to help raise money to support community programs sponsored by Volunteers of America Mid States.
But, it was the words Wednesday of two who have experienced and witnessed how the $40,000 that was raised can be used that gave heartfelt meaning to VOA’s efforts.
“It (VOA) recognizes those at-risk populations in the community not only in times of crisis, but 24/7, 365,” said Dr. Eric Yazel, the Clark County Health officer. “The support they give is invaluable to our population who need it most.”
Yazel thanked VOA and provided insight into what it has been like for health-care workers to respond to COVID-19.
“As frontline ER workers, we watched COVID-19 gradually spread its way into our area,” he said. “The emotions were high. There was a lot of fear of the unknown. There was pressure knowing the entire community was counting on us.”
When it hit Southern Indiana, Yazel said, he and his colleagues starting seeing the virus affect friends, coworkers, people they knew. When they drove to work, they wondered if that was going to be the day they got sick as well.
Yazel said he remembers the first time he had to put a patient with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus on a ventilator. As the doctor was making preparations, “he looked up at me and said ‘I’m not coming off of this machine, am I?’” Yazel said. “I had to look him in the eye and tell the truth. And that conversation ended up being the last words that he spoke.”
As cases continued to climb in Southern Indiana, the state and the nation, Yazel and other healthcare workers faced the challenge.
“Were there times that I wanted to quit and give into the pressure or the fear? Sure there was,” he said. “But as an ER doctor, this was our time, what we trained for and it was time to stand and be counted.”
He said one thing that has been a silver lining in the pandemic is how the community stepped up to help the more vulnerable populations, and how those populations were given a voice.
And while he said he hopes that spirit doesn’t wane as things move back toward normal, it’s a possibility.
“That’s why the VOA and their services are so important,” he said.
Amy Kalber told the group that it took years before she found the right place to help her see the light through her substance abuse. Now that she has, she’s using what she learned to help others climb out.
She said that after many unsuccessful attempts at sobriety, she found her way through the VOA’s Freedom House in Louisville.
Originally from Virgina, Kalber started using drugs and alcohol at a young age. By 11 years old, she realized that drinking and using drugs made her feel like her problems were solved, but, of course, they weren’t. By 14, she already had multiple felonies as a juvenile and had been expelled from school.
“I continued that pattern into adulthood, unfortunately,” she said. Her path had gone to injecting heroin. Kalber said she knew she wanted to find help but the programs she had tried — detox and other treatments — didn’t stick.
“I couldn’t figure out what was wrong with me and why I couldn’t stop,” she said. At one point, her mother took her to Louisville for treatment, but the first program she entered had the same result as the others. Once in the city, she met a man who was in another program, and became pregnant with his child. But the drug use continued, and Kalber found herself living with him in a place with no utilities. The day she went into labor, she put off going to the hospital, afraid to go without a fix.
In a detox program after the birth of the baby, who was in neonatal intensive care for seven weeks, she found Freedom House and it changed her life.
“My road to Freedom House was very long,” she said. But now that she has her footing, Kalber has found a way to be all she can and help others who may be struggling with some of the same issues. Since being in recovery, she’s now earned a Master’s in social work.
As of Wednesday night, the event had brought in over $40,000 in sponsorships, donations and pledges — dollars that will help continue supporting vulnerable community members in Clark and Floyd counties, including supporting veterans, adults with intellectual disabilities and opening a Freedom House location in Southern Indiana.
The first $10,000 came from First Savings Bank, and VOA leaders said they’re incredibly grateful for the support.
“Volunteers of America knows it’s hard to be alone,” VOA President and CEO Jennifer Hancock said during the meeting. “We build new lives for families and individuals by forming a community of support around them. We say we’re here for you and we’ll stand by your side.”
