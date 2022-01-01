SOUTHERN INDIANA — The pandemic has continued to challenge schools over the past year as they have adapted policies to fit the evolving COVID-19 situation.
COVID-19 policies have often changed since the new school year began for school districts in Clark and Floyd counties, and the rise of the delta variant complicated matters for schools as Southern Indiana saw another surge in cases in the community.
Schools are in a much different position than this time last year as vaccines are available for all adults and children ages 5 and up. Now, school leaders are questioning how the omicron variant will affect the next semester.
Greater Clark County Schools Superintendent Mark Laughner said when planning for the 2021-22 school year, the school leadership team was anticipating a “somewhat normal start.”
The school district started the school years in late July with optional masking, but as it facing rising community spread of COVID-19 and a large amount of cases and quarantines in schools, it quickly moved to a mask requirement in early August based on the level of spread in Clark County.
As the state updated quarantine policies to incentive mask mandates in schools, Greater Clark has kept the mask requirement throughout the school year.
“It’s been anything but normal with the delta variant of COVID sweeping through,” Laughner said. “That put us in a really difficult situation in the number of cases we were having the quarantines we were having to do. We had to take a step back, look at what we were doing and adjust accordingly.”
Clarksville Community Schools Superintendent Tina Bennett said from an “emotional standpoint,” this school year has challenging for the district.
“I think people are fatigued, generally and emotionally,” she said.
But she is thankful that the district has not moved to remote learning this school year. Before the semester started, the school board moved to a mask requirement for all students and staff, and that has remained in place for the entire school year.
She doesn’t feel the same “sense of panic” she experienced this time last year, she said.
“I feel like we have adjusted to whatever the new normal is,” she said.
Like Greater Clark, the New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. also started with optional masking before moving to a masking policy based on the level of community spread, and masks have been required for most of the school year.
NAFCS Superintendent Brad Snyder said the school district has tried to “follow disease incidents” in the community.
“When they’re high, we do more mitigation, and when they’re low, we do less,” he said. “During part of the summer, incidents were really really low, and there was a high expectation that not much mitigation was going to be happening. As August came, delta just exploded.”
In the 2020-21 school year, NAFCS was dealing with hybrid learning, canceling and rescheduling events and “quite a bit of pivoting to eLearning,” Snyder said. But this school year has been different.
“Every day has been in-person instruction, and we have not canceled one event,” he said. “We’re wide open, and the only issue remaining is masking, and for the most part, that’s going well.”
COMMUNITY REACTIONS
NAFCS is among the local districts that have seen tense school board meetings with attendees protesting COVID-19 protocols such as mask requirements.
At one meeting in August, the board went into recess as attendees shouted over school officials. Elaine Murphy, NAFCS board president, said the board faced a “few anxious moments” at that meeting.
“We came to discover that some of the folks that attended the meeting that was most boisterous didn’t live in the county and didn’t have kids in school,” she said.
Murphy said she values feedback from the community but emphasizes that it is important to maintain civility at these meetings.
“Parents are passionate about our kids,” she said. “They just are. And we expect that, and we always encourage them to reach out with their concerns about their children. We also expect civility. We may disagree, but we must always be respectful.”
Snyder said the chaotic school board meetings encountered earlier this year was a “difficult experience” for school officials.
“In this particular case, people saw the school board room as a way to express their frustrations, and there was clearly a lot of COVID fatigue present,” Snyder said. "There were clearly a lot of issues presented that weren’t necessarily related to public education, and they viewed it as an open forum for grievances. That’s kind of what happened.”
However, he feels that board meetings in recent months have returned to the “norm" of civil behavior.
Laughner said it has been tough seeing some of the community reactions to the district’s COVID-19 protocols, noting that “our goal is to make sure students are in school.”
After Greater Clark’s mask mandate was put in place, an August school board meeting went temporarily into recess when some attendees refused to comply with the mask requirement.
Laughner said too many students were quarantined when the district didn’t have a mask mandate in place.
“If we need to wear masks and have a mask mandate in school settings so kids can be in school, we’re willing to do that,” he said. “I know nobody likes that, but that’s what we’re facing right now. In order to keep kids in school, we need to mandate masks.”
Students learn better when they attend class in-person, he said.
Laughner said he continues to get about two to three emails each day from people who are upset about the mask mandate, including some that have been hostile.
“I’ll be very honest, some of the things that have been said to me have been quite surprising, including some threats,” he said. “It’s quite disappointing that some people took it to that level.”
Bennett said Clarksville Community Schools hasn’t seen a “major community outcry” to mask requirements, saying she “feels very appreciative of the community and families. She feels the consistency of the district’s policy has been helpful.
“I think sometimes it’s easier to start out with it rather than choose to relax the mask rules,” she said. “If you have to tighten them back up, it’s an adjustment for students and more uncomfortable and out of routine. The fact that we’ve been able to stay somewhat in a routine is helpful. I’m hopeful that after the start of the year we’ll be able to move away from the masks, but I’m not sure when that will be.”
STAFFING SHORTAGES
For Clarksville, staffing in schools has been one of the persistent challenges as the area and the country experiences labor shortages.
“We’ve had to deal with the real issues of not having enough substitute teachers, and our other educators are stretched thin,” Bennett said. “They’re filling in the gaps when people have to quarantine, and we’re not able to get enough aides in the school system.”
Staffing shortages have affected each of the schools in the district, she said. Teachers have often used their own planning time or prep time to fill in when the district is having trouble finding substitutes.
This adds to the fatigue educators are facing, Bennett said.
Greater Clark has faced challenges with labor shortages in various areas, particularly among classified staff such as bus drivers. This has caused drivers to double up on routes and other transportation staff members to fill in.
Laughner said the district is still facing a shortage of drivers, but he notes that a new transportation director, Daniel Borders, was hired this year.
Snyder since the COVID-19 vaccinations have become available, he has seen fewer teachers quarantined, which has helped keep routines flowing smoothly in the classroom.
However, the district remains short on substitute teachers, bus drivers and cafeteria workers, he said.
“Those are in limited supply, and we are trying to recruit and retain, but that has been difficult,” Snyder said.
ADDRESSING LEARNING GAPS
This year, the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds have helped Southern Indiana schools implement ways to address learning gaps, which has included programs such as expanded summer school or additional professional development opportunities for educators.
Laughner feels Greater Clark has been able to focus more on academics as schools become accustomed to managing COVID-19.
“I feel like we’ve gotten to a place where we’ve gotten back to having those conversations about professional development with teachers, how to improve and how to help students grow academically,” Laughner said. “I feel good about that part.”
Murphy said although the challenges of the pandemic have persisted in 2021, she feels that it has mostly “been a positive year.”
“We’re all facing COVID and the things related to that, but we’ve had school every day, and our kids have been in school,” she said. "We’ve had after-school programs, and we’ve just kept moving forward.”
Snyder said the effects of the pandemic upon underachieving students has been particularly pronounced, and NAFCS is working to get them caught up as much as possible.
“Learning gaps are obviously a real thing for all students,” he said. "No student has had a normal year for at least two years.”
Bennett said has been more time to train teachers, and the district has been “thinking proactively” about using ESSER funds to address learning gaps students have faced since the pandemic started.
Clarksville Community Schools has seen fewer quarantines this school year, Bennett said, and the district has more “adept” with technology to manage those situations when students are out of the classroom.
Laughner is concerned about the next school year with the spread of the omicron variant, but the plan is “to continue to keep schools open as we keep students and staff safe.”
"I’m worried about the second semester and what’s going on with the new variant,” he said. “We’ll continue to manage, and we feel good about the plan that is in place.”
Murphy said she loves “interacting with the schools and the people of Floyd County,” and serving on the board during the pandemic has taught her “to count her blessings.”
“Times can be hard, but you just have to appreciate the good people around you,” she said.
Bennett said she is appreciative of the work educators have put in as the pandemic continues to affect the classroom.
“I can’t say enough great things about the educators, their resilience, their work ethic and their heart for students,” she said. “Being able to stay in school to serve students this semester is huge, and it’s a testament to educators’ willingness to go above and beyond every single day. It continues to impress me."
