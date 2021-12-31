SOUTHERN INDIANA — Though many hoped the pandemic would remain an issue of 2020, 2021 has continued on with the same struggles that started or were exacerbated by the coronavirus.
The federal government aimed to help communities respond to COVID-19 impacts through the American Rescue Plan, issuing $350 billion to eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments. Indiana received $5.8 billion from the plan, over $73 million of which will come to communities in Southern Indiana between 2021 and 2022.
Clark and Floyd counties, as well as various towns and cities within them, have been determining since the spring how to best spend the money within their communities. Each governing body has come up with different plans for how they best think the money should be used.
FLOYD COUNTY
Floyd County received $15.23 million in ARP funds, about $12 million of which has already been allocated for a variety of projects and nonprofits in the community.
In December, Floyd County approved the allocation of just over $1 million to aid 29 non-profits in the county.
Director of Operations Don Lopp said that a series of meetings were held in the summer between the county and community stakeholders. The meetings ultimately resulted in the call for applications from nonprofits for ARP funding in October.
The meetings identified several needs for funding including assistance for residents facing eviction, lack of access to food and childcare as well as a need for reliable transportation.
Some of the 29 organizations that received funding to help with these issues were: Hope Southern Indiana, Hispanic Connection of Southern Indiana, 4H Floyd County, Southern Indiana Fresh Market, Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana, Open Door Youth Shelter Foundation, Salvation Army, One Southern Indiana, St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities and Floyd County Animal Rescue League.
Lopp said that some of these nonprofits, like Hope Southern Indiana, Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana and St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities have programs set in place that can address the effects of the pandemic.
￼“I think that those programmatic services were definitely ones that there was a direct connection in terms of addressing the impacts of the pandemic,” Lopp said.
Other organizations that received aid were given funds to provide some relief as they faced losing revenue.
“In terms of nonprofits, their survival is based on donations and sponsorships,” Lopp said, “When events can’t take place or when sponsorship levels go down, that had a negative impact on their overall services,” Lopp said.
Another big focus from the Floyd County Commissioners, who were charged with distributing the majority of the funds, was on water utility companies. Lopp said that they have allocated and appropriated $3.4 million of ARP funds for 20 different water projects for six utility companies.
The projects vary from upgrading and replacing fire hydrants and valves to assisting with water tank expansion, replacing water lines and adding emergency connections, according to Lopp.
Additionally, $1.5 million has been allocated for sewer projects, including initiating a study to determine costs of areas with failing septics, which Lopp said the Floyd County Health Department helped the county to identify.
Another $2.6 million has been allocated for stormwater projects. One project Lopp identified is a culvert replacement being done along Paoli Pike.
While the use for the majority of the funds has been determined by the commissioners, $3.7 million was split between them and the Floyd County Council for lost revenue.
The commissioners saw $2.3 million of the share, which went towards timekeeping systems, parks, radios for first responders and future road and bridge projects. The council’s $1.4 million share has been used so far for new voting machines, a salary compensation study and new software for the county clerk (which the commissioners also aided in the payment of).
Going into 2022, Lopp said that people can expect to see these new infrastructure projects underway, such as the water and sewer lines and road projects.
“To me the word is invest. It has to be invested, it just can’t be spent,” commissioner John Schellenberger said, “I think we have done a good job so far of investing our funds in Floyd County.”
New Albany
Soon after the city received the $16.83 million, the New Albany City Council voted to send the responsibility of spending the funds to the New Albany Redevelopment Commission.
The decision sparked some controversy in local government, and though several council members tried again in December to bring the oversight of the funds back to the council, the redevelopment commission remains in control of ARP.
In 2021, the commission has approved the use of about $4.7 million ARP funds for a variety of organizations.
“When you look at the number of nonprofits that we’ve managed to help...these people are on the frontlines of this pandemic right now. They’re working with people that are suffering with substance abuse, mental health, food insecurity, homelessness,” Economic Development and Redevelopment Director Josh Staten said.
Many of the organizations are directly aiding in results of the pandemic like Hope Southern Indiana and Dare to Care Food Bank, who are each using their $50,000 allotment to aid with food programs, rent and eviction prevention among other uses.
“We’ve been able to respond rapidly and get them the resources they need to do their job. I’m proud of what we’ve done this far,” Staten said.
The redevelopment commission has also sought to help better health services in the city. With a $375,000 grant from ARP, Complete Pediatrics and Specialty Care will be expanding their services into another building on East Spring Street, which will include a drive-thru medical service.
The practice also aims to treat underlying diseases through a holistic approach to medicine and also offer classes on parenting, breastfeeding, functional medicine and nutrition.
“We’ve got a lot of organizations that really have the infrastructure. All they need are the support funds to do that,” redevelopment commission president Irving Joshua said.
In addition to helping people struggling during the pandemic, New Albany has used some ARP funds to benefit tourism and travel in the city. Harvest Homecoming, being an important event for local businesses to make sales and gain customers, received a $50,000 grant from ARP.
￼The grant was to help assist merchants with booth fees as well as offer assistance to Harvest Homecoming for promoting the event and securing live entertainment.
CLARK COUNTY
When deciding how to spend ARP money, Clark County Commissioner Bryan Glover said that their approach was to focus on funding projects in unincorporated areas of the county, providing premium pay for county workers and replacing lost revenue.
Clark County received $22.94 million in federal money and spent $4 million of the funds as of mid-December.
Looking at projects in unincorporated areas, the commissioners have approved $750,000 for Washington Township Water Corp. for a 400,000 gallon water tank project. Another $20,000 has also been approved for Washington Township Regional Sewer District to provide back-up pumps for their four sewer lift stations.
In Maryville, $290,000 has been granted to Marysville Otisco Nabb Water Corp. for laying pipe to upgrade the water system.
The three aforementioned projects are still awaiting approval from the Clark County Council, which will be considered at the next council meeting in January.
Lastly for unincorporated areas, the commissioners decided to contribute $15,000 to a $90,000 study in the Starlight-Borden sewer area, to upgrade to sewers from septic systems.
Looking to benefit employees that worked throughout the pandemic, the county approved $2.5 million for premium pay. The county also funded six months of a 12-month contract for EMS service, at $350,000.
With $19 million left in ARP funds, Glover said that they are waiting to see if U.S. Congress makes the decision to broaden the possible uses for ARP funds.
“We are waiting for guidance from the legislature to kind of say it’s broadened the scope to allow for road projects or bridge projects or whatever else it may include. So we’ve kind of taken a step back and said ‘okay we’ve funded the projects that were kind of shovel ready, now we’re kind of waiting to see what congress says,’” Glover said.
Charlestown
For the City of Charlestown, the use of ARP funds was more clearcut. The city has allotted $1.7 million of the federal money, which Mayor Treva Hodges said has one main use: updating the wastewater plant. Of the total fund, $1.5 million has been set aside for the design of the city's new wastewater plant.
“Without the infusion of this money into our economy here in the city it would’ve been much harder to start the design process, and so having that $1.5 million to go toward the design alone gets us shovel ready,” Hodges said.
“Our plant is really reaching a point where it’s beyond its useful life. It needed a rehabilitation— pretty much the entire plant and large portions of the collection system,” Hodges said.
The rehabilitation will also ensure that Charlestown can continue to accommodate the capacity for River Ridge as it develops, as the city has a long term agreement in place with River Ridge to provide wastewater service to the north end of the development, according to Hodges.
“As we’re seeing more and more companies start to express interest in purchasing land there, we want to get ahead of the game and make sure that our infrastructure’s in place before they start to land,” Hodges said.
Without federal funds, Hodges said that the cost of the wastewater project would have been footed by the customers, this funding helps to offset some of their responsibility.
With the rest of the ARP fund, Hodges said that they used a formula to calculate and replace the revenue for all departments that lost it during the pandemic.
The revenue replacement for the parks department was extremely beneficial to update the Christmas light display that is the city’s biggest tourist attraction, Hodges said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.