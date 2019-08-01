CORBIN — First responders found a 2-year-old girl unresponsive in the back seat of a vehicle on Thursday afternoon after a call was made saying the child was missing. The child was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Aubrey Rose, 2, of Corbin had reportedly been last seen at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, according to scanner traffic after dispatch received the call about the missing child at 2:04 p.m. The scanner traffic also noted the child was only wearing a diaper.
Whitley County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the residence on Leona Wyatt Road in Corbin at that time.
Corbin Fire Department received a mutual aid call to assist on the lost child on Leona Wyatt Road in Corbin because of an ATV accident in Whitley County to which multiple county agencies were responding.
“We were going to do a ground search. The Corbin Police Department was there to help as well,” Jack Partin, battalion chief with the Corbin Fire Department, told The Times-Tribune.
Deputies and Corbin Police Department officers located the toddler in the back seat of a vehicle, got the infant out of the car and began CPR.
Partin said he arrived on the scene shortly after law enforcement began CPR and took over CPR on the toddler.
Firefighters transported her to an ambulance that met them nearby and Partin rode with the child to the hospital.
Partin, who has children of his own and friends with children the age of the infant, said this hits home for him.
“It’s a bad deal for everyone involved,” Partin said. “I suspect a pretty heavy investigation.”
Multiple agencies responded to the scene. Kentucky State Police is conducting the death investigation, after being called to the scene at 2:32 p.m.
The body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy, which will be conducted Friday. The cause and time of death are pending the autopsy results.
