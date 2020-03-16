LOUISVILLE — A child shot and killed Sunday in Louisville has been identified as Fayth M. Graham, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
The Associated Press reports that Graham was found Sunday afternoon with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital, where she later died; it was unclear who was at the home with the child when she was shot, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. He added that it is too early to say whether charges could be filed.
Graham had been at a residence in the 4200 block of Lees Lane in Louisville. She was pronounced dead around 5 p.m. at Norton Children’s Hospital.
