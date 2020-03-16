LOUISVILLE — The YMCA of Greater Louisville has decided to close seven locations for two weeks due to "developing public health recommendations," as the coronavirus continues to spread.
Beginning Monday, March 16: Clark County, Bullitt County, Chestnut Street, Middletown, Oldham County, Southeast, and Southwest locations will be closed.
The YMCA is continuing individual fitness and aquatics operations at the Downtown Family YMCA, Republic Bank Foundation YMCA, Northeast Family YMCA, YMCA at Norton Commons and Floyd County Family YMCA, according to its website.
