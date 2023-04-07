NEW ALBANY — The YMCA welcomed the community at its annual Good Friday breakfast and prayer service.
Everyone was welcome to start off Easter Weekend with an hourlong worship service from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. in the gym of the Y at 33 State St., New Albany.
Pastor George Wasson of Faithpoint Church, 6694 US 150, Floyd Knobs, gave the message, focusing the sermon on the 40 days Jesus spent in the desert and was tempted by the devil.
“It’s one of the most interesting stories we find in the gospel because of where it’s located, what it’s about and most importantly, I think, what it has to teach us about battling with the enemy,” Wasson said.
In the desert, Jesus was tempted by the devil three times. The first time was when the devil told Jesus to turn stones into bread, the second was when the devil tempted him by offering Jesus kingdoms, and the last one was when the devil tempted him to jump from a temple.
Jesus had an answer to the devil’s temptations. Wasson took this as a lesson to put in his sermon on how to stay strong when being challenged in someone’s faith.
“He (Jesus) simply and concisely relied on the power of God’s word to speak for itself,” Wasson sa
Wasson wanted the congregation to understand that and to not be tripped up when being challenged or tempted.
After Wasson’s message, Steve Tarver, President and CEO of YMCA of Greater Louisville, gave a few words.
“We said good morning, but is it really?” Tarver said.
Good Friday is the day when Jesus was crucified.
After the events of the Last Supper, Jesus went to Gethsemane where he prayed that the cup of suffering would pass from him, but he quickly added to the prayer, “not my will, but thine be done.”
“We see things all around us that are devastating and difficult to understand and challenging to us. But Jesus relied on God’s will and not his own,” Tarver said.
