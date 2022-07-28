SOUTHERN INDIANA — The YMCA of Greater Louisville, with locations in Clark and Floyd counties, is looking for mentors for a program helping youth with incarcerated parents.
The Y-NOW program that connects kids ages 11-to-15 with volunteers has been around for almost two decades.
"Y-NOW serves children who either currently have or in the past have had an incarcerated parent," said Mattie Eubank, YMCA Safe Place Services case manager and volunteer recruiter Mattie Eubank. "A lot of these kids find themselves isolated because they don't have anybody to talk to."
She said this program, a 10 month commitment from volunteers, gives the kids a new outlook and creates positive change.
"A majority of the kids who come into the program have some type of trauma they're living through and they don't have a safe person," Eubank said.
The deadline for volunteers to apply is Sept. 16. The first training is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 24 at YMCA Safe Place Services in Louisville. Volunteers will then attend a retreat from Oct. 7 to 9 in Henryville.
"When we ask the 10 month commitment, we ask for a true commitment," Eubank said. "We ask that you meet with your youth once a week and make a phone call or text in addition. Some of the kids will push their mentors away on purpose. We ask these mentors to tough it out if that's the situation."
There are 60 youth from the Louisville Metro area in the program and Eubank said there's 10,000 kids in the region who qualify for it. For the youth who take part, the program can be life changing.
""We've had kids talk about their future," she said. "There was one kid in particular in our last class that has joined a culinary program and he will have his food certification after he graduates."
Other youth who are involved are learning coping skills for their anger. Once they graduate the program some before youth leaders.
Mentors who participate in the program will get a YMCA membership and are to use it with their mentee.
Anyone who's interested is asked to contact Mattie Eubank at 240-234-1011 or email meubank@ymcalouisville.org.
