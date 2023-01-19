JEFFERSONVILLE — It’s not been easy for Yolanda Moore’s family to pick up the pieces, but the Jeffersonville grandmother’s spirit is still with them.
Moore was murdered at her place of employment, a coin laundry on 10th Street in Jeffersonville, in August 2021.
“We were two peas in a pod,” said her daughter, Nache Moore.
She said her mother was a very outgoing person who loved to smile and enjoy herself.
“She was just a turn-up person that brought everyone together,” she said.
Nache, along with other family members, including the mother of Yolanda’s grandchildren, Ivory Peterson, was present for every minute of last week’s murder trial in Clark Circuit Court 1.
Defendant Alexandra Gales was convicted of murder in Yolanda’s death and will be sentenced next month. Yolanda told Gales she was not permitted to use the bathroom in the coin laundry and after that conversation, Gales chased Yolanda with a knife and stabbed her.
“I am OK with the verdict,” Nache said. “I feel like it won’t bring my mother back, but it’s something.”
She said her family felt the outpouring love of people in Jeffersonville who were hoping for justice in the case.
It’s been comforting as they deal with the pain of losing Yolanda.
“That was shocking, how the whole Jeffersonville (community) gave (love) and really cared about the whole situation, once they read the verdict everyone in the courtroom was crying,” Nache said. “The bailiff came to us crying and apologized. Still to this day me and (Jeffersonville Police Detective Justin) Salisbury have a good relationship, we stay in contact.”
She said she’s thankful for Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull’s work on the case as well.
Yolanda loved being a grandmother and often took her grandchildren with her to the coin laundry while she was working.
“I tried to keep my mom’s name alive through my nieces, one looks just like her and acts like her and it makes us happy,” Nache said. “Everyone has a piece of my mom.”
That includes Yolanda’s grandchild, 7-year-old Aubree Moore.
“We had like the 10 baby dolls and she always watched them, and me and my sister always come back and pick up them up,” Aubree said. “I remember we always used to help her cut (vegetables) and make the soup.”
Her sister, 6-year-old Audriana Moore, said she remembers when Yolanda cooked seafood, including her favorite crab legs and corn to go with it.
“I miss her, and we pray,” Audriana said. “And she’s in heaven, and we pray.”
Peterson is the girls’ mother and has two younger daughters as well, Audriel and Audree Moore.
“When (Yolanda) got her first grandchild she took that role of a grandmother, she took it beyond serious,” Peterson said. “When it came to her grandchildren it was something she didn’t play about.”
She said her daughters are having a hard time with losing their grandmother and it’s been difficult for her, as well.
“When you see her you see them, it’s just sad. (Gales) took somebody, my support system with my kids, and now it’s just me and that’s it,” Peterson said.
When Peterson heard the guilty verdict last Thursday, she said her heart sunk.
“I was happy but it’s also sad at the same time, because yes, we did get justice get justice but we also lost her,” Peterson said. “I cannot thank Jeremy Mull and I cannot thank JPD Det. Justin Salisbury enough for everything that they did in the case. I just can’t thank them enough. If I could give a million thank you’s, I would.”
Peterson, Nache and other members plan to attend Gales’ sentencing hearing on Feb. 23. She faces between 45 and 65 years behind bars and a $10,000 fine.
They said they had expressed concerns about safety at the coin laundry before Yolanda was killed.
“We are her voice, and without us, she’s not going to have a voice,” Peterson said.
Nache agrees, and plans to keep the memories of her mother, who said she was a kind “people person,” alive.
“While my mom was on the stretcher, she was still smiling,” Nache said. “I felt like she knew she was going home. She was at ease.”
