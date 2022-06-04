JEFFERSONVILLE — A warm, picture perfect afternoon ushered in the first Southern Indiana Pride Fest since the start of the pandemic.
The parade started off the event and featured local organizations, churches and representatives from the city of Jeffersonville.
Then, the line snaked around the Big Four Walking Bridge and onto Pearl Street in Jeffersonville with people eager to get inside.
For Jamie Faitelson, it was important to join his 11-year-old daughter Alex at the parade.
Alex is gay and said she wanted to represent her community.
'"This is the first one I will probably remember, because I was younger, the first one I went to," she said.
Her father, Jamie, said he thinks all parents should accept their children and support their beliefs.
"Ten years ago this would never happen," he said. "Her first Pride parade was in Louisville. It really has come a long way and it's over on this side. Now it's doesn't matter if you're gay or trans. That's not what it's about."
Local businesses also supported the event.
RE/MAX First's Jeffersonville office was at the entrance of the event, handing out stickers to everyone who walked in that read "You are loved."
"It's a sense of belonging, everybody belongs," said agent Stacie Hines. "Nobody should be discriminated against, no matter what. No matter what your preference is, the color of your skin, the texture of your hair. Everyone should be accepted."
Wellstone Regional Hospital also took part in the festivities, with emotional support animal Akira walking in the parade.
"I am a lesbian and Akira here is my emotional support animal, he's such a sweet dog," said Charmaine Walker. "I wanted to come out and be like, 'love is love' no matter you're an animal or a person. He loves everybody and I love everybody.
Walker's mother, Melissa Palazzo, was also part of the parade. Walker said she knows that many people don't get the support from their parents that she did when she came out. That's something Palazzo has noticed as well.
"Working at Wellstone, I have realized there are so many families out there that don't support these kids," Palazzo said. "I don't want these kids to think they aren't worthy of love."
