WASHINGTON – Todd Young is among several U.S. Senators cosponsoring a bill that would create new restrictions for social media companies and provide parents with more supervision of accounts for minors.
The bill, the Kids Online Safety Act, has bipartisan cosponsors in the Senate. Along with Young, R-Indiana, and several other Republicans Senators, the bill is sponsored by Democrats including Dick Durbin, Tammy Baldwin and Mark Warner.
According to the bill summary, the Kids Online Safety Act would:
• Require social media platforms to provide minors with options to protect their information, disable addictive product features, and opt out of personalized algorithmic recommendations. Platforms would be required to enable the strongest settings by default.
• Give parents new controls to help support their children and spot harmful behaviors and provides them (as well as schools) a dedicated channel to report any harms to kids.
• Create a duty for online platforms to prevent and mitigate specific dangers to minors, including promotion of suicide, eating disorders, substance abuse, sexual exploitation, advertisements for certain illegal products (e.g. tobacco and alcohol), and other matters.
• Require large social media platforms to perform an annual independent audit that assesses the risks to minors, their compliance with this Act, and whether the platform is taking meaningful steps to prevent those harms.
• Provide academic and nonprofits with access to critical datasets from online platforms to foster research regarding harms to the safety and well-being of minors.
Young cited support from advocacy organizations and tech groups such as Common Sense Media, the American Psychological Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics in announcing the legislation. He introduced the bill along with Senators Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, and Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut.
“Hoosier parents are concerned about protecting their children online and want social media companies to do more to safeguard their platforms,” Young said in a news release. “Our bipartisan bill would require these companies to take new measures to protect children from harmful content and empower parents with additional tools to safeguard their children and protect their personal information."
Introduction of the Kids Online Safety Act comes as Congress is considering multiple pieces of legislation that would add restrictions to social media companies.
Another Senate bill with bipartisan sponsors would ban children under the age of 13 from using social media and would require permission from a guardian for users under 18 to create a social media account.
One of the bill’s sponsors, Sen. Katie Britt, R-Alabama, told the Associated Press the harm social media can cause to kids is an issue she constantly hears about from constituents.
“Enough is enough,” Britt told the AP. “The time to act is now.”
Congress, like many state legislatures, has various proposals before it that would ban TikTok, or give government more regulation over the app.
The AP reported that bills banning or further regulating social media platforms would face major challenges, as some oppose more government intervention or oversight.
“Being a parent in the twenty-first century is hard, but inserting government between parents and their teens is the wrong approach, Carl Szabo of NetChoice, an advocacy group with members such as Amazon, TikTok and Google, told the AP.
