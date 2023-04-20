Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT TODAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/ TODAY TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN INDIANA AND CENTRAL KENTUCKY ... * AFFECTED AREA: All of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WIND...From the south-southwest 15-20 mph with gusts of 25-30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon relative humidity values of around 20-25 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&