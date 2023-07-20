Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.) and other senators are leading an effort to declassify government records related to UFOs and unidentified anomalous phenomena.
Senators Young, Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) have gained support from Senators Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.).
The amendment, Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) Disclosure Act of 2023, will increase transparency around UAP and further open scientific research.
If passed, it will direct the National Archives and Records Administration to create a collection of records to be known as the UAP Records Collection and direct every government office to identify which records would fall into the collection.
“The American people deserve transparency on all issues related to UAPs,” said Young. “Our bipartisan effort will protect and better organize government materials related to UAPs and promote disclosure of this information.”
The UAP Records Collection would carry the presumption of immediate disclosure, which means that a review board would have to provide a reasoning for the documents to stay classified. The NDAA will be on the Senate floor next week.
“For decades, many Americans have been fascinated by objects mysterious and unexplained and it’s long past time they get some answers,” said Majority Leader Schumer. “The American public has a right to learn about technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence, and unexplainable phenomena. We are not only working to declassify what the government has previously learned about these phenomena but to create a pipeline for future research to be made public.”
After the UAP Records Collection is created, the legislation will create a UAP Records Review Board, an independent agency, that would consider if a UAP record would qualify for postponement of disclosure.
“The importance of this getting passed is that it will increase transparency for people who are wanting to learn about it, but also it’s going to open up the ability for the people who are in the aerospace industry,” said Terry Tolle, who runs a Facebook page called Indiana UFO Reporting Center.
If there is technology that is not of this planet or not human, it will allow the aerospace industry to open up and have the best minds working on what they have recovered, if they have recovered anything, Tolle added.
With this legislation, the federal government will have eminent domain over any and all recovered technologies of unknown origin and biological evidence of non-human intelligence that may be controlled by private persons or entities in the interest of the public good.
“I think it will pass,” Tolle said. “This is probably the most bipartisan bill that’s been introduced in a very long time… They’ve (the senators) all come together and said this is something of national importance and national security.”
