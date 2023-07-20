Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.