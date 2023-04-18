NEW ALBANY – A dozen organizations, 20 local high school students, and $12,000 in funding.
Since September, students from various high schools across Clark and Floyd counties have participated as members of the Youth Philanthropy Council (YPC), a program of the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana that encourages youth to give and serve in their communities.
Each year, the program culminates with YPC members administering their own competitive grant cycle, which is open to any area nonprofit organization serving Southern Indiana youth. Working with adult volunteers, students develop skills to evaluate programs and projects worthy of grant funding, all while learning how to be good stewards of these funds. The group reviews submitted applications and awards grants up to $1,000 to deserving nonprofit organizations serving youth in Clark and Floyd counties.
Last week, the students’ hard work of evaluating submitted grant applications and allocating funding came to fruition when the Council announced it had awarded $12,000 in funding to 12 local nonprofits organizations. Recipients were invited to an award ceremony held at Prosser Career Education Center, where they were presented checks from the YPC members who evaluated their proposals.
“The event is a nice way to recognize council members for their commitment to the YPC each year, as well as commend them for all the dedication they put into being good stewards of the competitive grant program,” said Crystal Gunther, vice president of Community Philanthropy at CFSI. “It’s also a wonderful opportunity for council members to meet these very deserving nonprofit recipients and hear first-hand how the funding will benefit youth in the community.”
In total, a dozen grants worth $1,000 each were awarded to local organizations, with programs expected to benefit more than 6,500 kids in Southern Indiana. Selected recipients (and their programming) include:
* Camp Quality Kentuckiana: Camp Quality 2023 (For Children Living with Cancer)
* Clark County Youth Shelter: Residential Programming Activity Support
* Clarksville Little Theatre: Everything Disney!
* Clarksville Parks: Junior Police Academy
* Develop New Albany: Power of Produce (POP) Club
* Falls of the Ohio Foundation: Youth Engagement Programs
* Hope Southern Indiana, Inc.: Clothe-a-Teen
* Jeffersonville Housing Authority: Spring Hill EnVision Center Girl Self-Esteem Workshops
* Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana: Junior Achievement Financial Literacy & Workforce Readiness Learning Experiences (New Washington Elem.)
* Miles for Merry Miracles: 2023 Miles for Merry Miracles Seasons of Service
* Open Door Youth Services: New Directions Summer Adventurer Program
* Silver Heights Camp and Retreat Center: Safety and Skill Development Project for Local At-Risk Youth Summer Camps
“The YPC is a creative and outstanding way for young change-makers to better understand the role of nonprofits in our community,” said Eddie Bobbitt, post-secondary counselor at New Albany High School and executive director of Camp Quality Kentuckiana. “In order for nonprofits to continue to do their work, they need resources. In this program, the students involved in the YPC are provided resources and given the opportunity to learn about local organizations on a micro and macro level. I think it would be great for more grant-awarding organizations to incorporate a youth program similar to what the Community Foundation did with YPC.”
Since its inception, the Youth Philanthropy Council has awarded more than $150,000 in grants to local organizations benefiting area youth. The group will also begin accepting new members in May to join next year’s class.
To learn more about the Youth Philanthropy Council or how students can join the philanthropic program, please visit our website: www.CFSouthernIndiana.com.
