"During this hard and scary time of this pandemic, I would say that most people are either feeling scared, shocked, petrified, or even more. I myself am feeling the same way, but also I am glad to spend time with family, and am able to have fun even while still "in school." Yes, it may at times get boring and the day may seem to go by slow, but all in all, I am still having a good time at the house. At the same time, I can't wait to go back to school, when I am able to see my friends, teachers, and have the ability to learn while being at school. I am thankful knowing that most people are staying strong and healthy, and the spread of the disease has been slowing down. I hope that health care workers and the elderly stay healthy, and as a whole I know the world can get through this hard time."
This paragraph was sent to me from a 7th grade Floyd County teen boy six weeks after the quarantine began, after schools were closed, spring break plans canceled, weeks of isolation from friends ... and so many other losses. Each of you could add additional negative circumstances resulting from the pandemic quarantine. What qualities do his words convey to you?
Here are a few of the characteristics I see:
Sense of Reality – yes indeed this is a difficult and scary time with feelings of fear, shock, inertia and more, but it’s important to face the truth.
Compassion and Concern for others – especially the health care workers and elderly stay healthy.
Importance of family – appreciating the opportunity to spend more time with them and having fun!
Gratitude – that most people are staying strong and that current actions are slowing the spread of COVID 19.
Foremost, I see HOPE and a POSITIVE OUTLOOK in his message! He eagerly anticipates the time when he can once again spend time with friends and that despite all these setbacks to what has been “normal” living, he still sees and values opportunities to have fun at home.
These are some of the key components of the 40 Developmental Assets, the proven attitudes and actions that help build strong, healthy youth.
As we continue to experience changes to the way of life we were used to, continue to reassure young people in your lives. Help them know we are all in this together and we will work to help each other.
Like the writer of the opening paragraph, I hope all of us, adults and youth alike, appreciate some of the changes we’ve experienced. Hopefully we all will find more value in some quieter time, being concerned about others, being kind, appreciating and caring for others and that we all look forward with hope and with eagerness to be a part of bringing that hope into reality.
I continue to pray that our young people and you are safe and healthy.
