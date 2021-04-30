You’ve probably been hearing and reading about positive youth development for a long time. Do you ever stop and ask yourself, “Wait, what is it???” or “How do I know if I’m doing it?” Rather than a “program,” it’s an outlook, an attitude and a way of life about relating to children and youth and working to ensure that they have the positive experiences and opportunities that help them grow up successful in life.
A good first step is to keep it simple; we don’t need to complicate things. To that end I’m sharing two of my favorite sources of wisdom: Facebook and the Bible. No, I haven’t lost my mind. These two resources offer wisdom that is simple and directly stated. This wisdom is not for preaching but for practicing by adults as they model and encourage these attitudes and behaviors in youth. It’s important for adults to be intentional in their actions. Because positive youth development is not a one-and-done activity, actions also need to be consistent and repetitive.
• The Bible — two basics I’m certain you’re familiar with.
Psalm 46:10: while an entire verse, just the first two words “Be Still” provide so much wisdom! Be still in actions — be calm, observe and absorb what’s going on around you. Be still in words — we don’t always need to talk; listen and hear what others are saying, especially the young people. Be still in your mind and try to let your brain and emotions rest.
Matthew 7:12 (also Luke 6:31) the Golden Rule: "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” or to rephrase, if you don’t want it done to you, don’t do it to others!
• Facebook — Attitudes
If you can’t figure out how to be kind, be quiet.
Every day we get a chance to change … to be different … to be better.
Remember, you can start late, start over, be uncertain, try and fail, … and still succeed!
Pretty words are not always true and true words aren’t always pretty.
Confidence isn’t thinking you’re better than anyone else; it’s realizing you have no reason to compare yourself to anyone else.
Do not be afraid of moving slowly. Be afraid of standing still.
Being negative only makes a difficult journey more difficult. You may be given a cactus but you don’t have to sit on it.
• Facebook — Behaviors
Don’t do something permanently stupid because you are upset.
Instead of buying your children all the things they never had, you should teach them all the things you were never taught. Material wears out but knowledge stays.
Tell me and I’ll forget it. Teach me and I’ll learn. Involve me and I’ll learn.
There is no app to replace your lap! Read to your child.
If you FAIL never give up because F.A.I.L. means First Attempt In Learning.
End is not the end. E.N.D. means Effort Never Dies.
Solve the problem or leave the problem. Do not live with the problem.
Please realize we also need to be concerned with safety for children and with providing them with varied opportunities — creative, artistic, sports, music and so much more. Sadly, these activities too often come with a cost, which not everyone can afford. We’ll talk about that another time.
