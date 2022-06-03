SOUTHERN INDIANA — Flashback: September 2020: My neighbor, David Best and his family, grow and sell beautiful pumpkins and gourds of all sizes, shapes and colors, along with straw bales, corn stalks, and other seasonal offerings in Floyds Knobs.
I stopped by early on a Saturday morning for my annual purchases. I had been there only a few minutes when I hear a boy shout, “There’s Mr. Best!”
Minutes later another child pointed and shouted, “He’s my bus driver!” It’s a busy spot and with nearly every vehicle that pulled in there were more exclamations … from people of all ages.
Mr. Best is indeed a school bus driver who has driven a school bus for 63 years earning him various recognitions, including Longest Term Driver in the State of Indiana and the New Albany-Floyd County Schools Nobody Does It Better award. Very many of these excited visitors to the pumpkin sale were his current and former bus riders. One former rider was there with his young grandson. Others had to be in their late fifties or early sixties. How heartwarming to hear dozens of former riders excitedly yelled out greetings.
What makes Mr. Best outstanding is his relationships with his riders. He attributes his success and joy in driving to respecting the kids and in turn they respect him. He said he always greets them with a smile as they get on the bus. In return the riders followed the rules, gave him respect, and they found a friend for a lifetime.
Flash forward: Mr. Best is retiring. After driving a bus for 63 years, his last day of driving was Thursday. Who else works that long in today’s world?
Eric Reid, NAFCS Director of Transportation: seemed quite pleased to learn how much the Floyds Knobs community admires and cares for Mr. Best. He shared that Mr. Best received recognition honoring him for “Outstanding in Pupil Transportation” this past fall from the State of Indiana. He further noted that Mr. Best is the “longest tenured driver in the State.”
He will especially be so missed by his riders, past and current, and their families. They shared their sentiments below.
Monica Smith: He was my bus driver in elementary school I’m now 46. He was also my neighbor kindest sweetest man you will ever meet
Carrie Wells-Young: Michael and Olivia say he’s the best for a reason. They loved his kind spirit and sweet treats days! He always waves to me everyday even though the twins graduated last year. We’ll miss you!
Bobbie Vetter: My kids loved donut Fridays and the fact he never yells and is always smiling. Such a great man and as a parent, we sure do appreciate him.
Tom Best: Dad — you made me ride in the front seat in first grade then made me ride in the front seat in 12th grade lol.
Rhonda Reed: Tom Best, Maria Libs McCullough and I laughed so hard we would fall off the seat. He put one of us in the front seat and one in the back seat.
Jeremy Klein: He drove my mother her senior year and she is 80. He drove my daughter as well.
Danny Huber: I remember having Uddy [locally Mr. Best’s nickname] as my bus driver!
Patty Rankin-Martin: Four of my seven grandkids have rode with Mr. Best! He's been a friend of my family for years! Great man!!
Mary Ann Harritt: Uddie was the ‘Best”!
Stefanie Davis: Mr. Best drove both of our kids (Harrison and Caroline) for their Kindergarten through 8th grade years. They both loved having him as their bus driver and we loved how kind he always was to them. For the last couple of years I’ve gotten to wave to him as we pass each other as he goes through our neighborhood picking up the kiddos and will miss seeing him other than when we buy our annual pumpkins from him every fall. Thank you for honoring this sweet man!
Mary Kay Best Baumann: I never had a car in high school so I was probably the only senior riding his bus but so loved every minute of it. I could have slept in by over 45 minutes but I chose to get up early and ride his bus every morning. I always sat in the back seat so I was the last one out and every single day he would say “Have a good day!" Every last day of school he would fill up milk jugs of water and put them under the back two seats so we could have a squirt gun fight! One year we must have had one on the way to school and not sure why but Mr. Terry Cummings came on the bus and was wanting to know why the bus was so wet and my Dad said “Oh it rained last night and I forgot to put up the windows." He just looked around and left … it did not rain the night before!! I know I’m biased but he is truly a good man!
Personally, I don’t believe anyone will ever be able to fill Mr. Best’s shoes. Let’s hope and pray that our kids today will be fortunate enough to have someone to step up and show them they are cared about, just as Mr. Best did so very consistently. If you want to witness the impact personally, in September/October this fall, stop by the pumpkin sale at the old Berry Shed on Scottsville Road. I have no doubt that kids of all ages will still be seeking him out.
