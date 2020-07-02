Candidly, writing this month’s column has been a struggle. With every aspect of our world having changed, what do I share? The news is saturated not only with coronavirus but with riots, violence, prejudice, lack of respect and tearing down history. Then it so happened that I heard an old song: Crosby Stills and Nash “Teach Your Children” … with the word WELL added in the lyrics. I had my topic!
Tried and true research-based fundamentals are captured in Search Institute’s 40 Developmental Assets, which are the building blocks of healthy youth development, helping our young people to grow up healthy, caring and responsible. These fundamentals begin at home and with the family.
I assure you, I do not wear rose-colored glasses. I know not all children have a caring family or a good start. I know there is poverty, injustice and discrimination. However, I am convinced that the more intentional and consistent that families and communities are about ensuring our children have a solid life foundation, our youth will be strong and they will thrive … and our communities and country will also thrive.
Each and every Asset is important and works in conjunction with the others. Today I focus on a few that seem especially crucial, not only in good times but also in these challenging times.
SUPPORT
Family life provides high levels of love and support. Realize that as most of society is struggling right now — socially, economically, emotionally — our kids hear and see and live many of these struggles and they likely need extra encouragement.
Young person and her/his parent(s) communicate positively and is willing to seek advice from parents.
Be present for them and encourage communication.
EMPOWERMENT
Young person feels safe at home, school, and in the neighborhood. This is a particularly challenging asset to build right now as we are seeing many instances of violence across the country, which make people of all ages and backgrounds feel vulnerable. We need to pay special attention to the fact that our children need to be reassured. Watch for non-verbal cues. Are they hanging around you and not saying anything? Perhaps it’s time to encourage openness.
BOUNDARIES AND EXPECTATIONS
Family has clear rules and consequences. If you make a rule, follow through. Children who continually hear, “I told you to do,” “I told you not to do,” OR “if you do that again, I will” … but without any follow-up action, pick up on that at quite a young age and just quit listening and do whatever they want.
Parents and other adults model positive, responsible behavior. It’s important to “Practice what I do” not “Do as I say.”
SOCIAL COMPETENCIES
Young person has knowledge of and comfort with people of different cultural/racial/ethnic backgrounds.
Young person seeks to resolve conflict nonviolently.
These two points have likely never been more important than they are today. While there is conflict, there are ever so many efforts to share facts and background peaceably. Look for some of these resources in order to help your young person, yourself and society better understand others who are “different” in whatever ways from you and your family.
Thank you for being concerned about our youth, families and communities.
For information about the 40 Assets or Search Institute’s Developmental Relationships Framework and Family Relationships, email Barbara Bridgewater at barbara@youthcount.com.
Get more tips at the Youth Count Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/YouthCount.
