Most all of us have spent a LOT of time the past weeks thinking about and then purchasing gifts, either in person or online for our loved ones. It is often a challenge to find the just the right gift, especially for a child or young person. Their interests, skills and abilities change so rapidly.
All this activity has my mind continually returning to the additional gifts our kids NEED. Let me clarify, I am not referring to gifts wrapped in pretty paper and tied up with ribbons and bows. There is no need to shop for the gifts I’m about to share.
These gifts will last a lifetime! They are invaluable! They don’t cost a penny! These gifts result from having meaning conversations and interactions with our children, grandchildren and other young people, and most importantly, from showing them by our own actions how you put these gifts to work in life.
These gifts include:
CARING — placing a high value on helping other people. Caring can be shown spontaneously in the home or school. It can also be planned actions to help people in the community, i.e., volunteering for causes or work you find important.
HONESTY — telling the truth even if it isn’t easy. It certainly means being candid but often includes being tactful. Have you heard the adage: “If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember what you said.”?
INTERPERSONAL SKILLS — showing empathy, sensitivity and friendship skills. It goes beyond the ability to simply hear the words a person says but also includes more subtle cues of recognizing and being sensitive to emotions shown through tone of voice and facial expressions.
INTEGRITY — acting on convictions and standing up for our/his/her beliefs.
RESISTANCE SKILLS — resisting negative peer pressure and dangerous situations. Far too often via all forms of social media we see facts and news turned into drama. It’s so easy to get caught up by emotions in these dramas. Use your brain to research the true circumstances and if needed, then act rationally to help change the situation.
Sharing your own gifts and helping a young person understand and recognize their importance takes time. It certainly needs to be done intentionally. Sharing and demonstrating these gifts also needs to be repetitive. It’s the very rare occurrence in life that we need to hear or witness only once before making it a part of our daily thinking and action.
I just shared FIVE free gifts and the incredible news is, there are THIRTY-FIVE more of them! These are the 40 Developmental Assets that our youth need to grow up strong, safe and healthy. For more info email me at barbara@youthcount.com. or call/message 502-876-2272.
Wait — I’m not quite finished! Though not one of the 40 Assets, GRATITUDE has been repeatedly researched by esteemed entities such as Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins University, Harvard University, and many others as promoting health and well-being. Please add the practice of gratitude to the five Assets you will conscientiously demonstrate and share with the youth in your life.
2020 has been a tough year in so many aspects. It has changed our daily lives. We are not yet through COVID-19 and quarantining, just two days ago a friend shared this list of things we can still do. I thought you may appreciate being grateful for these opportunities we still have to … love, enjoy music, dance — even if it’s in the living room, make progress on projects, meditate, dream, read .. and probably so much more. I hope you take the time to be grateful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.