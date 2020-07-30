This is not my typical column. In fact, the main body of it was written by my friend, Stacey Moore Craig from Greenville. I’ve known Stacey for more than 16 years — was at her wedding when she married my son’s good friend. I celebrated births and many birthdays with them; enjoyed some of her awesome meals. We share a common bond of providing military support to soldiers and families. She is a kind, thoughtful, patient, caring, positive, loving mom to her girls. She models so very many of the aspects (did you read that as ”40 Assets”) of behaviors and attitudes that are essential for helping our young people grow up healthy and strong … and she does so consistently and without fail. Additionally, Stacey is an eloquent writer.
When I first read these words a little just over a week ago, I cried.
———
“I cried today.
I finished google documents and registration for school for my girls
School starts July 29th, 2020
And I cried.
My Kindergartener wants so badly to go to school. She’s talked about it since the tender age of 2.
She wants this magical day.
My 7th grader and 6th grader feel the same.
I cried over the uncertainty.
I cried because we had a plan as a country and we were ALMOST THERE.
I cried because it’s worse than it ever has been.
But “leadership” is saying.... it will be OK.
It will be safe.
MR. Governor — IF IT IS SAFE WHY ARE WE POSTING EXPONENTIAL NEW INFECTION RATES.
School Board, why aren’t we waiting for a decline in cases?
Teachers, are you OK? I’m worried for you too.
I cried because no one knows what to do. No one really means what they say and No one can say for certain. “Sure, it’s safe to open I PROMISE” — and that’s what these kids deserve.
I cried because these are my babies.
I cried because it feels like the biggest decision I will ever make.
I cried because of the choices I have, neither feel OK.
I cried because the country was too damn impatient and now I fear life is forever changed, and not in a good way.
I cried because instead of citizens working together..... we’re tearing each other apart.
I cried because my kids may not be in school for the foreseeable future.
I may never safely hug my mother again.
So, I cried.
But now I’ll pray.
Lord, save us from ourselves. We can’t fix this; we can’t do this without your Divine hand and grace.”
———
I cried because even though details vary, so many of us share these concerns. Her fears spur her to needed actions. Every day she strives to not only keep her kids safe, but also how to help them feel safe. She conscientiously continues to focus on family boundaries and expectations, reinforces the need for us to care for others, and provides many creative at-home activities, especially in cooking and art. Home is where children can have candid conversations about social justice and responsibility — and Stacey has these conversations with her children.
The list goes on, but this column does not. I will end with a comment regarding Stacey’s final statement: she shows her children her reliance and faith on a being higher than herself.
While this continues to be a challenging time for all of us, we are in this together. Be safe. Be healthy. Take care of yourselves and each other.
