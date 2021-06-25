When talking to people about positive youth development, far too many individuals say something to me along these lines, “but I’m not a teacher … or a counselor … or pastor … or some other college-educated youth professional.”
Without a doubt, we need people in these professions to help our young people. But most importantly, children and teens need everyday “ordinary” people who care about our kids. These individuals are crucial encouragers, motivators, “asset builders” for our young people.
Regardless of age, profession, education, income or other demographics, anyone and everyone who cares about the well-being of our young people can take actions that help make our children and teens feel valued, important and capable.
These individuals include parents, extended family, neighbors, school bus drivers, police officers, the casheirs at Jay-C, Sunday school teachers and more. Sometimes our youth won’t even know the names of the adult encouragers they encounter in the community, just as we adults won’t know names or backgrounds of some of the young people we encounter on any ordinary day.
And another important aspect is that young people also witness these same individuals treating other adults with respect, concern and care. Experiencing your actions toward them, coupled with witnessing how you treat others in all sorts of life circumstances can provide youth with tools to help them interact with each other.
SO WHAT CAN YOU DO? First of all, recognize that demonstrating positive youth development is an entire spectrum of actions, from quite intense and long-term with specific individuals, to short-term, planned commitments with groups or individual youth, to spontaneous and unplanned actions with young people.
1. Intense: If there is a young person (or more than one) with whom you regularly interact, you may become a stable influencer in the life of that young person, one he can count on and trust. This can be a huge commitment but it’s one many people take on, especially with young family members. Sadly sometimes it happens because some parents are unable to provide the positive emotional, structural and caring support their children need. Other, more joyous times are when you and possibly other family members and friends become unofficial mentors and form webs of connection and support by being regularly available to encourage, challenge, reassure and offer opportunities to a young person.
2. Short-term/planned: For others of you, using your skills, talents or experiences can lead you into opportunities to coach a sports team, lead a 4-H group, help out in a classroom, or become a mentor to a specific child on a regular basis but likely occurring over a defined period of time.
3. Spontaneous and unplanned: On a personal level, I have been blessed with both the Intense and the Short-term/planned opportunities and have built and maintained relationships through those activities. I have such fun with this third level! You never know when or where it’s going to happen but I can promise that it will likely be far more often than you ever imagined. Additionally, the reactions you experience are priceless rewards. When you “catch” a young person doing a good deed, being polite or caring … congratulate and thank young people for the action you just witnessed. You will be rewarded with beaming smiles and often attempts to do even more. TIP: If it’s a small child, tell the parent/adult with that child how much you appreciated the action — but say it loud enough for the child to hear.
As I end today’s column...
• Remember that your words and actions have great power when you interact with a child.
• Regularly reaffirm to yourself your belief that our young people are of value, deserve to be encouraged, motivated and appreciated and finally...
• View interactions with children and teens as opportunities to reinforce their positive actions and to encourage more positive actions in the future.
Thank you for every opportunity you take to encourage, motivate, and build assets for our young people!
